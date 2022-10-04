Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select Mid-Atlantic, covering North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of Mid-Atlantic, covering North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. AP-Mid-Atlantic Administrative Correspondent Jonathan Drew can be... READ MORE

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select Mid-Atlantic, covering North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of Mid-Atlantic, covering North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org

NORTH CAROLINA

REDISTRICTING-NORTH CAROLINA

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s Supreme Court scheduled oral arguments on Tuesday over additional challenges to state legislative and congressional seat boundaries. This fall’s elections won’t be affected by these proceedings, but the justices could further clarify how Republican lawmakers must draw future plans to avoid partisan gerrymandering favoring the GOP. By Gary Robertson. UPCOMING: 600 words by 2 p.m.

SCHOOLS-INFORMAL REMOVALS

Advocates say schools increasingly are removing children with disabilities from the classroom because of behavior issues related to their disability but not recording the actions as suspension. The practice is known as informal removal, which advocates say amounts to a form of off-the-books, de facto denial of education that evades accountability. Because the removals aren’t recorded, there’s no way to quantify how often they happen. But the assistant secretary for the Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights, Catherine E. Lhamon, says the practice has “taken hold in a way that is dangerous for students and needs to be addressed.” By Meredith Kolodner and Annie Ma. SENT: 1,440 words, photos.

VIRGINIA

TROPICAL WEATHER

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Nearly a week after Hurricane Ian smashed into Florida and carved a path of destruction that reached into the Carolinas, hundreds of thousands of Florida residents are facing another day without electricity. About 430,000 homes and businesses remained without power Tuesday morning in Florida and it will be the weekend before most power is restored. Meanwhile, the much weakened storm isn’t done. Officials warned there still was the potential of coastal flooding from Long Island in New York south to North Carolina’s Outer Banks from the hurricane’s remnants. Seventy-nine deaths have been blamed on Ian, with 71 of them reported in Florida. Authorities say the death toll could rise as crews continue searching homes in the hardest-hit areas. By Rebecca Santana. SENT: 1,030 words, photo, video, audio.

SPORTS

BBA–BLUE JAYS-ORIOLES

BALTIMORE — Mike Baumann starts for the Orioles against Toronto’s Mitch White. By Baseball Writer Noah Trister. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game starts at 7 p.m. ET.

BBN–NATIONALS-METS

Washington plays New York at Citi Field. By Larry Fleisher. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos.

HKN–EAST PREVIEW

The Tampa Bay Lightning are still the defending Eastern Conference champions despite missing out on winning a third consecutive Stanley Cup title. The field of contenders is starting to grow, starting with New York Rangers, who made a tremendous jump last year, followed by the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes. By Hockey Writer John Wawrow. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by 4 p.m. ET.

HKN–PUCK DROP-GOALIE CHURN

For the second straight offseason, the game’s most important position got an overhaul across the NHL. Eight teams are expected to have new starting goalies this season. By Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 4 p.m. EDT.

LOCALIZATION:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-STATE SPENDING-LOCALIZE IT — Though the coronavirus pandemic has receded from its peak, states and local governments are still spending billions of dollars they received in pandemic relief aid from the federal government. The American Rescue Plan, signed last year by President Joe Biden, provided $350 billion of discretionary aid to states, territories, tribes, counties and cities. Officials can spend it in a wide variety of ways, including on public health services, initiatives to counter the negative economic effects of the virus, and general government operations. An Associated Press analysis found states are planning to spend a comparatively small amount of their aid on traditional public health services. Far more is planned for public infrastructure. We provide a look at each state’s spending plan, plus ideas and resources for local reporting. Find the latest Localize It guides .

SEX ABUSE-MORMON CHURCH-LOCALIZE IT — An Associated Press review has found 33 states exempt clergy from laws requiring professionals such as teachers and doctors to report information about alleged child abuse to police or child welfare officials if the church deems the information privileged. This loophole has resulted in an unknown number of child sex abuse cases being allowed to continue for years despite the perpetrator having confessed the behavior to religious officials. Over the past two decades lawmakers in these states have proposed more than 100 bills seeking to create or amend child sex abuse reporting laws, the AP review found. We provide the list of states, details on efforts to change their laws and tips for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides .

VIDEO:

AUDIO:

U.S. STORIES:

OBIT-LORETTA-LYNN — Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner’s daughter who became a pillar of country music, has died at age 90. Lynn’s songs reflected pride in her humble background and spoke frankly of her experiences as a woman and mother in Appalachia on such hits as “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” “You Ain’t Woman Enough” and “The Pill.” SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-GEORGIA-ABORTION — Herschel Walker has said he backs a national ban on abortion with no exceptions. But he’s spent much of his general election matchup with Sen. Raphael Warnock deflecting questions about his position, arguing instead that the Democratic incumbent supports abortion access under all circumstances. That strategy may not work much longer after a report surfaced that Walker paid for a girlfriend’s abortion in 2009. Upcoming.

SUPREME COURT-REDISTRICTING-ALABAMA — The Supreme Court is taking up an Alabama redistricting case that could have far-reaching effects on minority voting power. The justices are hearing arguments in the latest high-court showdown over the federal Voting Rights Act, lawsuits seeking to force Alabama to create a second Black majority congressional district. SENT: 370 words, photo. Developing.

SCHOOLS-INFORMAL-REMOVALS — Advocates say schools in the United States increasingly are removing children with disabilities from the classroom because of behavior issues related to their disability but not recording the actions as suspension. The practice is known as informal removal. SENT: 1435 words, photos.

STORYSHARE:

