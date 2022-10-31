Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select Mid-Atlantic stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of the Mid-Atlantic region, covering North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. AP-Mid-Atlantic Acting News Editor Jonathan Drew can be reached at 919-510-8937 or... READ MORE

NORTH CAROLINA

SUPREME COURT-AFFIRMATIVE ACTION

Members of the Supreme Court’s conservative majority are questioning the continued use of affirmative action in higher education in lengthy arguments Monday in which the justices are wrestling with difficult questions of race. The justices scheduled at least an hour and forty minutes of arguments and were hearing from from six different lawyers in challenges to policies at the University of North Carolina and Harvard. Those policies consider race among many factors in evaluating applications for admission. By Mark Sherman. SENT: 800 words. With AP Photos.

ELECTION 2022

Republican Senate contenders from Arizona to Georgia and North Carolina to New Hampshire are grappling with revelations about their personal lives, extreme positions and weak fundraising. Yet they may be in position to win on Nov. 8. Leaders in both parties believe Republicans are poised to take the House majority, with control of the Senate in sight as well. By AP National Political Writer Steve Peoples. SENT: 1,50 words. With AP Photos.

MONKEYPOX-APPALACHIA GRANTS

A West Virginia nonprofit group said Monday it has been awarded $100,000 in grants for monkeypox vaccination and education efforts among LGTBQ individuals in 13 Appalachian states. The Community Education Group will accept applications for mini-grants from organizations in Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia, the statement said. By John Raby. SENT: 270 words.

VIRGINIA

REPAIRING THE POLICE

Two years after states around the country passed an unprecedented number of police reforms after the killing of George Floyd, some are struggling to make the new policies stick. The momentum for change has slowed from its earlier frenetic pace. Some of the reforms have been rolled back or at least tweaked after police complained that the new policies were hindering their ability to catch criminals. Legal experts say police killings of Black people over the last decade — epitomized by Floyd’s killing — have altered the trajectory of policing. But change has come about unevenly in thousands of police departments across the U.S. By Denise Lavoie, Tatyana Monnay and Juliette Rihl/Associated Press/Howard Centers for Investigative Journalism. With AP Photos. SENT: 2,700 words. ABRIDGED: 1,145 words. With AP Photos.

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

HEALTH CARE ENROLLMENT

Millions of Americans can begin selecting their 2023 health insurance plans on HealthCare.gov on Tuesday, as the Biden administration pushes to keep the number of uninsured Americans at a record low. Those searching for coverage will largely be shielded from an increase in costs because of the extension of the generous subsidies that began last year as part of Democrats’ $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief law and drove a big increase in enrollment. The breaks will keep monthly premium payments at $0 or just a few dollars monthly for most people who enroll. By Amanda Seitz. SENT: 750 words. With AP Photos.

SPORTS

FBN–COLTS-EHLINGER’S START

Sam Ehlinger produced solid numbers and glimmers of hope in his first NFL start. It still wasn’t good enough to lead the Indianapolis Colts to a victory. The second-year quarterback went 17 of 23 for 201 yards, ran six times for 15 yards and lost one fumble in a 17-16 loss to Washington. The former Texas star led the Colts on four scoring drives but acknowledged Indy cannot afford to settle for field goals or come up short with a chance to seal the win — as he did with about 3 1/2 minutes to play. By AP Sports Writer Michael Marot. SENT: 530 words.

BKC-TIPOFF- IMPACT TRANSFERS

Creighton has its best preseason ranking ever thanks in part to the big victory it earned in the transfer portal. Baylor Scheierman’s decision to return to his home state and play for Creighton after three stellar seasons at South Dakota State gave Creighton one of the nation’s more versatile players. By AP Sports Writer Steve Megargee. SENT: 650 words.

LOCALIZATION:

STUDENT TEST SCORES — Results of a test known as “the nation’s report card” released earlier this week showed historic declines in U.S. student performance since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. But what does this look like at the level of individual school systems? The AP has received exclusive data from researchers at Harvard and Stanford that shows the extent of learning loss across the country. This is the largest and most detailed dataset yet available on what student achievement looks like on the other side of the pandemic. The data allows for exploration of performance in thousands of school districts and apples-to-apples comparisons across school systems within states and across state borders. We offer guidance on how to make use of it. Find the latest Localize It guides here.

OPIOID CRISIS-LOCALIZE IT — Fentanyl and other powerful synthetic opioids have become entrenched in the U.S. supply of illicit drugs, pushing the national accidental overdose death rate to record levels. As this deadliest latest wave of a decades-old national opioid crisis gains attention, misconceptions persist about fentanyl, how it is trafficked and why so many people are dying. We offer resources and suggestions for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides here.

BIDEN-INFRASTRUCTURE-BROADBAND-LOCALIZE IT — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is announcing $759 million in grants and loans to enable rural communities to access high-speed internet. It’s part of the broader $65 billion push for high-speed connectivity from last year’s infrastructure law. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and White House senior adviser Mitch Landrieu traveled to North Carolina to unveil the grants. Under the initiative announced Thursday, there are 49 recipients in 24 states. Find the latest Localize It guides here.

ELECTION 2022 PLANNING-LOCALIZE IT — With Election Day just a few weeks away, many newsrooms have their game plans set. They’ve followed key campaigns and covered contested primaries. But now is a good time to stop and think through potential developments in the days leading up to Nov. 8, on Election Day itself and in the days after. It’s also a good moment for newsrooms to make sure their coverage checklists aren’t missing any important items. We share plans from our journalists, including AP’s new democracy team, for Election Day coverage and beyond, and lessons newsrooms can take away from AP’s 175 years of experience covering elections. Find the latest Localize It guides here.

U.S. STORIES

ELECTION 2022 — Republicans are increasingly confident in Senate candidates who party leaders had once believed were essentially unelectable or at least seriously flawed. Republican officials are betting big that the political environment dragging down Democrats nationwide will overcome what Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell himself has called “candidate quality” issues. By National Political Writer Steve Peoples. SENT: 1,410 words, photos.

NUCLEAR NIGHTMARES — Those of us of a certain age remember the threat. Nuclear war was the shadow in our lives. Now, it feels, those shadows are back. The war in Ukraine and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s repeated references to Moscow’s nuclear arsenal have awakened memories I thought were buried. By Gary Fields. SENT: 1,400 words, photos. By Gary Fields.

MISSING TEENS-INDIANA — Authorities investigating the unsolved slayings of two teenage girls in the woods near their northern Indiana hometown nearly six years ago have arrested a 50-year-old local man and said Monday it’s concerning the alleged killer has lived and worked in their same small community. Developing.

FINANCIAL WELLNESS-PAY TRANSPERANCY — Starting Nov. 1, job-seekers in New York City will have access to a key piece of information: how much money they can expect to earn for an advertised opening. Similar salary transparency laws are being adopted by a small but growing number of cities and states. SENT: text, photos.

LOTTERY JACKPOT — The Powerball jackpot keeps getting larger because players keep losing. It happened again Saturday night as no one matched all six numbers and won the estimated $825 million grand prize. That means the drawing Monday night will be for $1 billion. SENT: 320 words, photos.

