Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here's a look at how AP's general news coverage is shaping up for select Mid-Atlantic, covering North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, stories.

NORTH CAROLINA

SHERIFF INVESTIGATED-PHONE CALL

WHITEVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina judge has suspended a sheriff who was recorded calling Black employees by derogatory names and saying they should be fired. WECT-TV reports that the suspension of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene on Tuesday comes after District Attorney Jon David sought his removal alleging Greene engaged in racial profiling of employees. Superior Court Judge Douglas B. Sasser suspended Greene until a hearing on a petition for removal. David wrote that Greene “committed willful misconduct and maladministration in office.” In a statement last week, Greene said the recording of a 2019 phone call obtained by the station was altered, but he didn’t deny being on the call or making the statements. SENT: 460 words.

BIDEN-MANUFACTURING

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is working to create a manufacturing revival — even helping to put factory jobs in Republican territory under the belief it can restore faith in U.S. democracy. He has staked his presidency on what he has called “a historic manufacturing boom,” hoping to succeed where past White Houses, state governors and hordes of politicians have struggled for a half century. His goal is to spread prosperity across the entire country, rather than let it cluster in centers of extreme wealth, in a bid to renew the middle class and a sense of pride in the country itself. By Josh Boak. SENT: 1,290 words, photos.

TROPICAL WEATHER

ST. JAMES CITY, Fla. — The full breadth of Hurricane Ian’s destruction is still coming into focus a week after it hit southwest Florida. Utility workers continue Wednesday to push ahead to restore power and crews have been searching for anyone still trapped inside flooded or damaged homes. Construction workers are building temporary bridges to barrier islands, including Pine Island, that have been cut off from the mainland. The number of storm-related deaths has risen to at least 84 in recent days. President Joe Biden was scheduled Wednesday to visit Fort Myers’ Fisherman’s Wharf in an area that was especially devastated by winds and surging tides. By Stephen Smith. SENT: 640 words, photos, video.

VIRGINIA

YOUNGKIN-TOURISM AD

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin was facing criticism from Democrats on Wednesday after a newspaper reported that his political ad-maker recently received a six-figure state contract to produce a state tourism ad featuring the governor. UPCOMING , By 12:30 a.m. EDT, photo.

TAX CUTS-STATES-EXPLAINER

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — About two-thirds of U.S. states have adopted some sort of tax relief this year. The tax-cut trend has been fueled by record state surpluses and large growth in state revenues after an initial downturn during the coronavirus pandemic. Missouri became the latest state to act, when Republican Gov. Mike Parson signed an income tax cut into law Wednesday. Republican-led states have been more apt to approve permanent tax rate reductions. Many Democratic states, meanwhile, have opted for one-time tax rebates. A bipartisan collection of states also have suspended gas taxes or cut sales taxes on groceries. By David A. Lieb. SENT: 1,040 words.

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

MUSK-TWITTER

Elon Musk wants Twitter again — and Twitter is game. The billionaire Tesla CEO has proposed buying the company at the originally agreed-on price of $44 billion. That brings the tumultuous, monthslong saga another step closer to a conclusion. Musk made the surprising turnaround in a letter to Twitter that the company disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. It came less than two weeks before a trial between the two parties over Musk’s attempt to back out of the deal is scheduled to start in Delaware. Musk also faced a scheduled deposition by Twitter attorneys starting Thursday. By Tom Krisher, Matt O’Brien, Randall Chase and Barbara Ortutay. SENT: 720 words, photos.

GOVERNOR’S AIDE-TRIAL

BALTIMORE — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan will be called as a witness in the federal fraud trial of his former chief of staff, Roy McGrath, a rarity for a sitting governor. The Daily Record reports that the disclosure is part of a joint filing of proposed questions for prospective jurors. McGrath faces an eight-count federal indictment. Charges include wire fraud, including securing a $233,648 severance payment equal to one year of salary as the head of Maryland Environmental Service. He also faces fraud and embezzlement charges connected to roughly $170,000 in expenses. McGrath has pleaded not guilty. His trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 24. SENT: 200 words, photos.

EXCHANGE-MISSING CAT FOUND

ODESSA, Del. — Ritz the cat’s final journey came last week. The gray tabby who captured our attention in April when he was reunited with his original owners — 16 years after vanishing from his Bear apartment only to be found moments before he was to be put down — passed away in his sleep. “I found Ritz had passed when I got up on Thursday morning,” said Caroline Clark, who cared for Ritz after being reunited with his original owners last spring. “He was lying on the floor in the family room with his head on a rolled-up towel I had covered a floor vent with.” By Esteban Parra of The News Journal. SENT: 1,010 words, photos.

SPORTS

BBA–BLUE JAYS-ORIOLES

BALTIMORE — The playoff-bound Blue Jays play a doubleheader against the Orioles to wrap up the regular season. By Baseball Writer Noah Trister. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. First game starts at 12:35 p.m. ET.

BBN–NATIONALS-METS

NEW YORK — Jeff McNeil hopes to wrap up the major league batting crown as the New York Mets host last-place Washington in their regular-season finale. One day after getting eliminated from the NL East race, the playoff-bound Mets prep for their best-of-three wild card series against San Diego that begins Friday at Citi Field. By Baseball Writer Mike Fitzpatrick. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Game starts 4:10 p.m.

FBC–ACC-BEEFED-UP SUPPORT

Natrone Means arrived at North Carolina more than three decades ago to play for Mack Brown before going on to an NFL career. He’s still working to help Brown’s Tar Heels win games – though now in the kind of supporting roles – with titles that vary like analyst, quality control coordinator and special assistant — that keeps growing in the Atlantic Coast Conference and throughout the sport. By Aaron Beard. UPCOMING: 850 words and photos by 4 p.m.

FBN–PANTHERS-RHULE

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Head coach Matt Rhule is 11-26 overall in his third season with the Carolina Panthers and fans are growing increasingly frustrated with the former college coach. Bookies.com lists Rhule as overwhelmingly the odds-on favorite to be the next NFL head coach fired. Rhule things the Panthers are getting closer to winning, but time could be running out. By Steve Reed. UPCOMING. 600 words, photos by 6 p.m. ET

LOCALIZATION:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-STATE SPENDING-LOCALIZE IT — Though the coronavirus pandemic has receded from its peak, states and local governments are still spending billions of dollars they received in pandemic relief aid from the federal government. The American Rescue Plan, signed last year by President Joe Biden, provided $350 billion of discretionary aid to states, territories, tribes, counties and cities. Officials can spend it in a wide variety of ways, including on public health services, initiatives to counter the negative economic effects of the virus, and general government operations. An Associated Press analysis found states are planning to spend a comparatively small amount of their aid on traditional public health services. Far more is planned for public infrastructure. We provide a look at each state’s spending plan, plus ideas and resources for local reporting. Find the latest Localize It guides .

VIDEO:

AUDIO:

U.S. STORIES:

TROPICAL WEATHER-BIDEN — President Joe Biden heads to hurricane-ravaged Florida with a pledge that the federal, state and local governments will work as one to help rebuild homes, businesses and lives — putting politics on mute for now to focus on those in need. Hard-hit Sanibel Island opened to residents from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Developing.

SPACEX-CREW LAUNCH — For the first time in 20 years, a Russian cosmonaut rocketed from the U.S. on Wednesday, launching to the International Space Station alongside NASA and Japanese astronauts despite tensions below. Developing.

LABELS-FOOD WASTE — As awareness grows around the world about the problem of food waste, one culprit in particular is drawing scrutiny: “best before” labels. SENT: 1,100 words, photos, video.

ALEC BALDWIN-SET SHOOTING — Actor Alec Baldwin and others connected to the production of “Rust” settled a lawsuit with the family of a cinematographer killed on set. Production will resume on the project in January. SENT: 330 words, photos.

