Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

NORTH CAROLINA

ABORTION-PLANNED PARENTHOOD

RALEIGH, N.C. — Planned Parenthood advocacy and political organizations in North Carolina announced Thursday a $5 million electoral program to support pro-abortion rights candidates in critical races for the state legislature, state Supreme Court and U.S. Senate. The program plans to target 14 battleground legislative districts. Republican state lawmakers are just a few seats shy of the supermajority they need to nullify the Democratic governor’s veto, making these races essential to maintaining abortion access in the Southeast region. By Hannah Schoenbaum. UPCOMING: 350 words by 2 p.m. EST.

— TEENS SLAIN — A North Carolina sheriff says a 17-year-old suspect in the deaths of two teenagers found shot last month has been detained.

VIRGINIA

— UNEMPLOYMENT-VIRGINIA — The Virginia Employment Commission announced this week that a criminal investigation was underway after the agency identified approximately 4,200 unemployment insurance claims that “may have been compromised.”

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

MARYLAND-KILLING-SERIAL PODCAST

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The family of the victim in the murder case chronicled in the first season of the “Serial” podcast has asked Maryland’s intermediate appellate court to halt Adnan Syed’s court case pending the family’s appeal of a judge’s overturning of Syed’s murder conviction. Young Lee, the brother of victim Hae Min Lee, asked the Maryland Court of Special Appeals in a six-page motion filed late last month to suspend further proceedings, including an Oct. 18 deadline by which prosecutors must decide whether to drop the charges against Syed or retry him for the killing. He contends that the family was not given enough notice about a court hearing last month. By Brian Witte. SENT: 370 words, photo.

MUSK-TWITTER-NEXT-STEPS-EXPLAINER

Elon Musk’s monthslong tussle with Twitter took another twist this week after the Tesla billionaire seemed to return to where he started in April — offering to buy the company for $44 billion. But it’s not over yet. Twitter says it intends to close the deal at the agreed-upon price, but the two sides are still booked for an Oct. 17 trial in Delaware over Musk’s earlier attempts to terminate the deal. On Wednesday, the judge presiding over the case said she will continue to press on toward the trial because neither side has formally moved to stop it. By Matt O’Brien. SENT: 600 words, photo.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-HOMELESS COUNTS

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Homelessness is expected to be up when the federal government releases results from an annual count in coming months, the first full tally since the coronavirus pandemic began. Experts say that with the end of pandemic relief measures that kept many people housed, the crisis is deepening. But the story is not uniform across the U.S. In two high-rent state capitals, the numbers have been moving in opposite directions. In Boston, where there’s been improvement, officials credit a strategy of targeting housing to people who have long been on the streets. In Sacramento, California, people are becoming homeless faster than they can be housed. By Kathleen Ronayne, Michael Casey and Geoff Mulvihill. SENT: 1.510 words, photos, video.

CNS-MARYLAND-CHESAPEAKE BAY-PERIL

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland, Virginia and Pennsylvania, the states with the largest runoff into the Chesapeake Bay, are not on track to meet their goals to restore the nation’s largest estuary by 2025. Those are the findings in a report released Tuesday during a video press conference by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, the premier environmental watchdog of the bay watershed. By Emmett Gartner of Capital News Service. SENT: 680 words.

SPORTS

FBC–ACC THIS WEEK

Florida State is at No. 14 North Carolina State to highlight Atlantic Coast Conference action. The Wolfpack climbed two spots last week in the AP Top 25 to grab their first top 10 ranking since 2002, then lost the first top 10 matchup in program history, 30-20, at No. 5 Clemson. Another loss and forget about capturing the Atlantic Division title. By John Kekis. UPCOMING: 400 words, photos. Moving as an early riser on Thursday at 2 a.m.

FBC–T25 FLORIDA STATE-NC STATE-PREVIEW

RALEIGH, N.C. — No. 14 North Carolina State suffered a frustrating stumble in a critical Atlantic Coast Conference division game last week. So did Florida State. Now both teams are meeting with the goal of regrouping and staying in the Atlantic Division hunt. By Aaron Beard. UPCOMING: 675 words and photos by 4 p.m.

FBC–T25-ARMY-WAKE FOREST-PREVIEW

Wake Forest showed it could respond after a crushing loss. The 15th-ranked Demon Deacons now have something else to prove: they can play better defense against Army on Saturday after surviving last season’s frustrating shootout. By Aaron Beard. UPCOMING: 675 words and photos by 4 p.m.

FBN–49ERS-PANTHERS PREVIEW

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — No quarterback in the NFL is struggling more right now than Baker Mayfield. Things won’t get any easier this week for the former No. 1 overall pick. The Panthers host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, who have the league’s best defense yielding only 37 points through four games, tied for the second-fewest points since 2010. By Steve Reed. UPCOMING. 700 words, photos. For weekend release.

FBN–BENGALS-RAVENS PREVIEW

BALTIMORE — In almost every game the Baltimore Ravens have lost over the past couple seasons, they could make the case that they were a play or two away from winning. That wasn’t the case when Cincinnati drubbed them twice in 2021. The teams meet again Sunday night. By Noah Trister. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos by 4 p.m. ET.

ELECTION 2022A-STRESSED ELECTION OFFICES — Local election offices across the U.S. have seen the movement spawned by former President Donald Trump that spreads false election narratives arrive on their doorsteps. They have been targeted by threatening emails, stressed by rising workloads and stretched budgets, and left to cope with misinformation and shortages of staff and poll workers. Even a small, heavily Republican area such as Carroll County, Ohio, is not immune. By Julie Carr Smyth. SENT: 1,240 words, photos.

BIDEN-IMMIGRATION — President Joe Biden says he is committed to “fixing our immigration system for good.” He’s tackling near-term issues like reuniting migrant families separated during the previous administration and addressing clogs in the asylum system. But an increasingly divided nation can’t agree on what a longer-term fix to the system should look like. And the future of key policies lies not with the White House or in the outcome of the midterm elections, but with the courts. By Colleen Long. UPCOMING: 1,390 words, photos.

CALIFORNIA-FAMILY KIDNAPPED — Police say a baby girl, her parents and uncle have been found dead in a central California orchard two days after they were kidnapped at gunpoint from their business. Sheriff Vern Warnke announced Wednesday that the bodies were found in a Merced County orchard and told reporters: “Our worst fears have been confirmed.” Warnke did not release any information about how and when police believe they were killed. By Olga R. Rodriguez and Stefanie Dazio. SENT: 860 words, photos, video.

TROPICAL WEATHER — Some residents who evacuated barrier islands before Hurricane Ian slammed into southwest Florida and made them inaccessible try to venture back for their first look at damaged homes. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos.

POLICE-KILLINGS-DANIEL PRUDE — Rochester officials have agreed to pay $12 million to the children of Daniel Prude, a Black man who died after police held him down until he stopped breathing after encountering him running naked through the snowy streets of the upstate New York city. A federal judge approved the settlement in a court document filed Thursday. Rochester Mayor Malik D. Evans said in a statement that the agreement was “the best decision” for the city. SENT: 410 words, photo. Developing.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-HOMELESS COUNTS — Homelessness is expected to be up compared with before the coronavirus pandemic when the federal government releases a census later this year. While the situation varies by city, the end of pandemic relief programs and surging housing prices have deepened the crisis. By Kathleen Ronayne, Michael Casey and Geoff Mulvihill. SENT: 1,500 words, photos, 990-word abridged version, Localization Guide.

