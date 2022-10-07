Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select Mid-Atlantic, covering North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of Mid-Atlantic, covering North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. AP-Mid-Atlantic Administrative Correspondent Jonathan Drew can be... READ MORE

NORTH CAROLINA

ELECTION 2022-SENATE-NORTH CAROLINA

RALEIGH, N.C. — The two major-party candidates seeking to succeed retiring North Carolina Republican Sen. Richard Burr are meeting for what is likely their only televised debate. Democrat Cheri Beasley and Republican Ted Budd scheduled a Friday night debate at a cable television studio in Raleigh. Budd is a three-term congressman from Davie County who received the endorsement of former President Donald Trump over a year ago. Beasley is a former chief justice of the state Supreme Court and would be the first Black senator for North Carolina if elected. The election outcome could decide which party takes a majority in the current 50-50 Senate. By Gary Robertson. SENT: 180 words. UPCOMING: 600 words by 9:30 p.m.

COOPER-MARIJUANA

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s two top Democratic state officials are urging the Republican-led Legislature to decriminalize the possession of small amounts of marijuana in light of President Joe Biden’s pardon Thursday of thousands of Americans convicted of “simple possession” under federal law. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and Attorney General Josh Stein, the state’s top lawyer who is considering a run for governor in 2024, shared their support for the president’s decision at a Friday task force meeting on racial equity and criminal justice. By Hannah Schoenbaum. UPCOMING: 500 words by 2 p.m. EST.

VIRGINIA

PRIEST-SEX ABUSE-ACQUITTAL

A jury has acquitted a retired Catholic priest from northern Virginia on charges that he sexually assaulted a child more than 20 years ago. UPCOMING: 235 words.

IN BRIEF: — PLANE CRASH-NEWPORT NEWS — An investigation at a Virginia airport has revealed that a student pilot was flying a small plane when it crashed, killing the flight instructor.

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

MAIL-IN-BALLOTS-MARYLAND

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland’s highest court hears arguments over a legal challenging to a lower court’s ruling that mail-in ballots can be counted earlier than defined in the law due to a big increase in their use. By Brian Witte.

SQUEEGEE WORKERS SHOT

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore man has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and other counts in a May double shooting that injured two squeegee workers who had been cleaning windshields at intersections for money. That’s according to charging documents obtained by The Baltimore Sun and other news outlets this week. The documents say the shooting happened a day after the 26-year-old suspect’s mother complained that she was scammed by squeegee workers. But it’s not clear if the gunshot victims are suspected of involvement in the scheme. The workers are mostly teens from low-income neighborhoods and have been a long-running subject of debate in the city. SENT: 320 words.

SPORTS

BKN–PRESEASON RDP

There are seven NBA preseason games scheduled for Friday: Boston vs. Charlotte at Greensboro, N.C., 7:30 p.m.; Indiana at New York, 7:30 p.m.; Denver at Chicago, 8 p.m.; Toronto at Houston, 8 p.m.; Miami at Memphis, 8 p.m.; Detroit at New Orleans, 8 p.m.; Orlando at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. UPCOMING: 900 words, photos.

CAR–NASCAR-CHARLOTTE PREVIEW

CONCORD, N.C. — NASCAR heads into its second playoff elimination race trying to return the focus to competition and not the safety concerns of the new Next Gen car. Four drivers will be cut from the championship field Sunday at The Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway, including Alex Bowman, who will miss his second consecutive race with a concussion. Three full-time drivers will miss the race with injuries for the first time in decades. By AP Auto Racing Writer Jenna Fryer. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by 5 p.m.

U.S. STORIES

ECONOMY-JOBS REPORT — America’s employers slowed their hiring in September but still added 263,000 jobs, a solid figure that will likely keep the Federal Reserve on pace to keep raising interest rates aggressively to fight persistently high inflation. Hiring fell from 315,000 in August to the weakest monthly gain since April 2021, but September’s job growth was likely too robust to satisfy the central bank’s inflation fighters. By Paul Wiseman. SENT: 1,120 words, photos.

MICHAEL FLYNN-REAWAKEN TOUR — The ReAwaken America Tour led by former national security adviser Michael Flynn has carried a message of a country under siege to tens of thousands of people across the US. The tour serves as a traveling roadshow and recruiting tool for an ascendant Christian nationalist movement that has grown in power and influence inside the Republican Party. By Michelle R. Smith and Richard Lardner. SENT: 2,250 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-CRIME — Republicans across the U.S. are leaning into crime as a closing message in the final month of the midterm campaign. The rhetoric is sometimes alarmist or of questionable veracity, closely echoing the language of former President Donald Trump, who honed a late-stage argument during the 2020 campaign that Democratic-led cities were out of control. That didn’t help Trump avoid defeat, but experts say Democrats would be wrong to ignore the potency of the attacks. By Michelle L. Price and Jesse Bedayn. SENT: 1,250 words, photos.

TRANSPORTING MIGRANTS-NYC — New York City’s mayor has declared a state of emergency over the thousands of migrants being sent from southern border states. Mayor Eric Adams says the demand being put on the city to provide housing and other assistance is “not sustainable.” By the end of its fiscal year, Adams says the city expected to spend $1 billion helping the new arrivals. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos.

SCI-TROPICAL WEATHER-COMPUTER MODELS — Hurricane Ian confounded one key computer forecast model, creating challenges for forecasters and Florida residents. And a government postmortem Thursday figured it’s probably because the usually reliable American forecast model missed how cool Canadian air had weakened sunny weather over the East Coast. That weakening allowed the storm to move east instead of north and west but the American computer missed that. It was an unusual miss — and overall the hurricane center still got the official forecast right. Barely. By Seth Borenstein. SENT: 940 words, photos.

