Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select Mid-Atlantic, covering North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of Mid-Atlantic, covering North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. AP-Mid-Atlantic Administrative Correspondent Jonathan Drew can be... READ MORE

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select Mid-Atlantic, covering North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of Mid-Atlantic, covering North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org

Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. AP-Mid-Atlantic Administrative Correspondent Jonathan Drew can be reached at 919-510-8937 or jdrew@ap.org.

For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.

This information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Coverage Plan will keep you up to date. All times are Eastern unless specified otherwise.

NORTH CAROLINA

OBIT-LEE

MONROE, N.C. — A memorial service will be held this month for Judge David Lee, who presided for several years over a far-reaching North Carolina school funding case and ordered last year that taxpayer money be spent on student inequities. Lee died Oct. 4 at his Monroe home of complications from cancer, according to an obituary posted online by Gordon Funeral Service & Crematory. The funeral home confirmed his death Monday. SENT: 330 words.

____

VIRGINIA

SOCIAL SECURITY-CHILDREN

WASHINGTON — It’s not just old people who will get what’s expected to be the largest cost-of-living adjustment in Social Security benefits in 40 years. About 4 million children receive benefits and an untold number of others will feel the impact because they’re being cared for by Social Security beneficiaries, sometimes their grandparents. The Social Security COLA will be announced Thursday, and analysts expect it to be around 9% or even higher. Coupled with a decline in the Medicare Part B premium, the Social Security boost will put more money in the hands of the 70 million Americans who receive benefits, including the growing number of grandparents caring for their grandchildren. By Fatima Hussein. SENT: 820 words, photos.

____

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

MILITARY MENTAL HEALTH

WASHINGTON — Rising suicide rates among active-duty military members have forced the Pentagon to review its mental health protocols. But many soldiers in crisis fear coming forward and admitting they need help. And those who do seek assistance often find themselves fighting through deep-rooted stigma, bureaucratic obstacles and an internal pressure to stay on the job. By Ashraf Khalil. SENT : 1,100 words, photos.

KEVIN SPACEY TRIAL-EXPLAINER

NEW YORK — A look at the key issues and people involved in Anthony Rapp’s sexual assault trial against Kevin Spacey, which enters its second week Tuesday. Last week, Rapp testified that Spacey abused him when he was 14; Spacey has denied the allegation. By Entertainment Writer Mark Kennedy. SENT: 820 words, photo.

INSIDER Q&A-GOODWILL

NEW YORK — Matthew Kaness, chief executive of GoodwillFinds, talks to The Associated Press about the nonprofit organizations new initiative to expand its online thrifting business. By Anne D’Innocenzio. SENT: 480 words, photo.

____

SPORTS

BKN–PRESEASON RDP

There are four NBA preseason games scheduled for Monday: Washington at Charlotte, 7 p.m.; Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7 p.m.; Houston at Miami, 7:30 p.m.; Phoenix at Denver, 9 p.m. UPCOMING: 600 words.

CAR–NASCAR-IN THE PITS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An unprecedented week of dissent in NASCAR ended with the reigning champion eliminated from the playoffs and another top team under investigation for race manipulation. It’s the most prolific part of the NASCAR season has been overshadowed by drivers and teams demanding significant changes to the new car and the current business model. By AP Auto Racing Writer Jenna Fryer. 900 words. By 4 pm.

FBN–RAVENS-ANALYSIS

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens have their flaws — and another major injury — but they grinded out a win over Cincinnati that put them alone atop their division. By Noah Trister. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 5 p.m. ET.

FBN–PANTHERS ANALYSIS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have lost 11 of their last 12 games, leaving coach Matt Rhule’s job status firmly up in the air. Rhule is 11-27 in three seasons with the Panthers and the big question is if owner David Tepper has any patience left for Rhule. By Steve Reed. UPCOMING. 700 words, photos by 5 p.m. ET

____

LOCALIZATION:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-HOMELESS COUNTS-LOCALIZE IT — Homelessness has been on the rise for several years across the U.S., driven by increases in numbers on the West Coast. Experts expect that the overall trend continued through the coronavirus pandemic. The federal government usually releases nationwide results of the local Point in Time counts between November and January. The counts attempt to tally how many people are experiencing homelessness at a given time. But The Associated Press has compiled the top-line results from local reports as they have been released over the past several months. We provide these figures for dozens of U.S. cities, plus tips for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides .

____

VIDEO:

____

AUDIO:

____

U.S. STORIES

MILITARY-MENTAL HEALTH — Rising suicide rates among active service members have forced the Pentagon to review the military’s mental health protocols. But many service members in crisis still fear coming forward and admitting they need help. And those who do seek that help often find themselves fighting through deep-rooted stigma surrounding mental health issues, bureaucratic obstacles and an internal pressure to stay on the job. By Ashraf Khalil. SENT: 1,240 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-GREENE — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene once was shunned as a political pariah for her extremist rhetoric, but if Republicans win the House majority in November, Greene is poised to become an influential player. By Congressional Correspondent Lisa Mascaro. SENT: 1,150 words, photos, video.

DISUNITED METHODISTS — The United Methodist Church, long a mainstay of the American religious scene, is beginning to fracture. Hundreds of churches have already disaffiliated from the denomination this year, with hundreds more moving toward the exits. Many plan to join the newly created Global Methodist Church, formed by conservatives frustrated by continued defiance of denominational bans on same-sex marriages and the ordaining of openly LGBTQ pastors. By Peter Smith. SENT: 1,200 words, photos.

WHITE HOUSE-THE PEOPLE’S GARDEN — Thirty-thousand people are estimated to have poured through the gates of the White House for an annual weekend fall garden tour. The event is a throwback to the days when the White House and its grounds were more open to the public — like when Andrew Jackson threw open the doors in 1837 for anyone who wanted a hunk of a giant donated cheese. By Ellen Knickmeyer. SENT: 900 words, photos.

____

STORYSHARE:

EDITORS/NEWS DIRECTORS: AP StoryShare allows news organizations to access content from other outlets while also sharing their own content and giving it expanded reach. With active networks covering 18 states as well as topic-based networks already up and running, we’ve just launched our newest network, Education. It’s free of charge – if you’ve got an interest, please reach out to your AP representative or email us at storyshare@ap.org … and find more information on StoryShare at https://www.ap.org/storyshare.

—————————-—

If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them to the AP state photo center in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.

—————————-—

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.