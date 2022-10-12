Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select Mid-Atlantic, covering North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of Mid-Atlantic, covering North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. AP-Mid-Atlantic Administrative Correspondent Jonathan Drew can be... READ MORE

VIRGINIA

ELECTION-2022-VIRGINIA-DEBATE

RICHMOND, Va. — Democratic U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria and her GOP challenger are set to face off in the first debate of their closely watched race to represent Virginia’s coastal 2nd Congressional District. The swing-district race between Luria and Republican state Sen. Jen Kiggans is among the most competitive in this year’s midterms and will help determine whether Democrats will maintain control of the U.S. House. Organizers say the two Navy veterans will debate a range of issues important to the region on Wednesday, including infrastructure and military affairs. A former Republican lawmaker will be moderating. By Sarah Rankin. SENT: 430 words, photos. Will be updated.

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

GOVERNOR DEBATE-MARYLAND

Democrat Wes Moore and Republican Dan Cox debate on Maryland Public Television. By Brian Witte.

SPORTS

BKC–ACC-TOURNAMENT DEPTH

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference spent most of last season lacking the look of its tradition-rich past before going on a tear in March, including three teams in the Elite Eight, two in the Final Four and North Carolina playing for the national title. The Tar Heels are the headliners of the league’s top tier that could be poised for another strong season – though the rest of the league will need to prove the league has quality depth again. By Aaron Beard. UPCOMING: 700 words and photos by 6 p.m. — With BKC–ACC Media Day-Notebook. By Pete Iacobelli. UPCOMING: 700 words by 5 p.m.

BKN–PRESEASON RDP

There are eight NBA preseason games scheduled for Wednesday: Atlanta at Cleveland, 7 p.m.; New York at Indiana, 7 p.m.; Charlotte at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.; New Orleans at Miami, 7:30 p.m.; Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.; Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.; Sacramento at Phoenix, 10 p.m.; Denver vs. LA Clippers at Ontario, Calif., 10:30 p.m. UPCOMING: 950 words.

FBN–PANTHERS-WALKER

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Panthers will turn to P.J. Walker at quarterback with Baker Mayfield out with a high ankle sprain the team struggling at 1-4 heading into Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. Walker is 2-0 as the team’s starting QB in his career, but will face a stiff challenge in the Rams. By Steve Reed. UPCOMING. 700 words, photos by 5 p.m. ET

FBN–RAVENS-DUVERNAY

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Already an excellent return man, Devin Duvernay has emerged as a receiver this season to help Baltimore withstand Rashod Bateman’s injury problems. By Noah Trister. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 5 p.m. ET.

HKN–BLUE JACKETS-HURRICANES

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes open the regular season Wednesday night by hosting the Columbus Blue Jackets. By Bob Sutton. UPCOMING: 600 words and photos. Game starts at 7 p.m.

LOCALIZATION:

U.S. STORIES

BIDEN — Biden’s three-state swing out West will capture, in a nutshell, the White House’s midterm strategy for a president who remains unpopular: Promote his administration’s accomplishments and appear where he can effectively rally the party faithful. SENT: 1,090 words, photos. Developing.

LOS ANGELES CITY COUNCIL-RACISM — The leaked recording of racist comments that resulted in the president of the Los Angeles City Council resigning from the post also provided an unvarnished look into City Hall’s racial rivalries and the fight to gain and hold political power in a changing city. SENT: 1,140 words, photos, video. Developing.

SCHOOL SHOOTING-FLORIDA-EXPLAINER — The jurors who will decide whether Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz is sentenced to death or life without parole are expected to begin their deliberations, concluding a three-month trial. Here is a look at the case. SENT: 840 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ACT-TEST SCORES — Scores on the ACT college admissions test by this year’s high school graduates hit their lowest point in more than 30 years — the latest evidence of the enormity of learning disruption during the pandemic. SENT: 600 words, photo.

