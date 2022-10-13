Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select Mid-Atlantic, covering North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of Mid-Atlantic, covering North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. AP-Mid-Atlantic Administrative Correspondent Jonathan Drew can be... READ MORE

NORTH CAROLINA

NORTH CAROLINA AWARD

RALEIGH — Two history-making Black politicians and country music star Eric Church were among the six latest recipients of North Carolina’s highest civilian honor announced Thursday. On Nov. 15, Gov. Roy Cooper will present the North Carolina Awards, which were created over 60 years ago to recognize significant contributions to the state and the country in several fields. SENT: 275 words. With AP Photos.

VIRGINIA

AP-US-CAPITOL RIOT-OATH KEEPERS

WASHINGTON — Members of the far-right Oath Keepers were ecstatic when then-President Donald Trump invited supporters to a “wild” protest in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, when Congress would be certifying the results of the 2020 election, according to messages shown Thursday during the seditious conspiracy trial for the militia group’s founder and four associates. By Michael Kunzelman. SENT: 745 words.

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

PIPE BOMB-ROMANTIC RIVAL

BALTIMORE — An Ohio man who seriously wounded a romantic rival in Maryland by planting a homemade bomb inside a gift-wrapped box on the victim’s front porch has pleaded guilty to federal weapons charges. Clayton Alexander McCoy, 32, of Chesterland, Ohio, pleaded guilty in Baltimore on Wednesday to transporting explosives with intent to injure and to possession of an unregistered firearm/explosive device in connection with the 2020 explosion at the victim’s home in Carroll County, Maryland.

SPORTS

FBN-COMMANDERS-SNYDER

There is no plan to vote on Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder’s status at next week’s owners meetings in New York, according to three people with knowledge of the agenda. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the discussions are private. B6 AP Sports writers Rob Maaddi and Stephen Whyno. SENT: 480 words.

FBN-MORGAN STATE-NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL

DURHAM — Morgan State plays North Carolina Central at O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium. Game starts at 7:30 p.m.

CAR-NASCAR-SHR FINED

Tony Stewart says he isn’t talking about NASCAR while his team is still appealing $200,000 in fines and allegations that Stewart-Haas manipulated the finish of the last playoff race.

FBC–ACC THIS WEEK

No. 4 Clemson’s trip to Florida State headlines the Atlantic Coast Conference slate for Week 7. Nearly half the league’s teams are on a bye week so the schedule features four division games. By ’Aaron Beard. UPCOMING: 425 words and photos by 3 a.m.

U.S. STORIES

SOCIAL SECURITY — Millions of Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% boost in their benefits in 2023. That’s a historic increase and welcome news for American retirees and others — but it’s tempered by the fact that it’s fueled by record high inflation that’s raised the cost of everyday living. By Fatima Hussein. SENT: 890 words, photos. With FINANCIAL WELLNESS-SOCIAL SECURITY — How Social Security works and what to know about its future (sent).

SCHOOL SHOOTING-FLORIDA — Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz will be sentenced to life without parole for the 2018 massacre of 17 people at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. That sentence comes after the jury announced Thursday that it could not unanimously agree that Cruz should be executed. The decision ends a three-month trial that included graphic videos and photos, and heart-wrenching testimony from victims’ family members. A judge will formally sentence Cruz later. By Terry Spencer. SENT: 630 words, photos. Developing.

CAPITOL RIOT INVESTIGATION — The House Jan. 6 committee is set to unveil “surprising” details including evidence from Donald Trump’s Secret Service about the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol in what is likely to be its last public hearing before the November midterm elections. By Lisa Mascaro, Mary Clare Jalonick and Farnoush Amiri. SENT: 940 words, photos. UPCOMING: Will be updated; hearing to begin at 1 p.m. EDT.

AP POLL-MISINFORMATION — A new poll finds that Americans from across the political spectrum say misinformation increases extreme political beliefs and hate crimes. The survey from The Pearson Institute and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that about three-quarters of adult Americans believe misinformation is leading to more extreme political views as well as violence based on race, gender or religion. By David Klepper. SENT: 950 words, photos.

TEACHER SHORTAGE-UNCERTIFIED — As schools across the South grapple with teacher vacancies, many are turning to candidates without teaching certificates or formal training. Decisions to put a teacher without traditional training in charge of a classroom involve weighing the tradeoffs: Is it better to hire these candidates, even if they aren’t fully prepared, or leave children in classes that are crowded or led by substitutes? By Talia Richman/ The Dallas Morning News and Trisha Powell Crain/AL.com.

