Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

NORTH CAROLINA

NORTH CAROLINA SHOOTING

RALEIGH — A 15-year-old boy fatally shot two people in the streets of a middle class Raleigh neighborhood, then fled toward a popular walking trail where he opened fire, killing three more people and wounding two others in an attack that left the city reeling and authorities searching for a motive, police said Friday. Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said the teen was captured Thursday after an hours-long manhunt. He was hospitalized and in critical condition following his arrest. Authorities have not said how he was injured. By Gary D. Robertson, Hannah Schoenbaum and Allen G. Breed. SENT: 940 words. With AP Photos, AP Video.

VIRGINIA

CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL-INVESTIGATION

RICHMOND — The office of Virginia’s attorney general has handed off jurisdiction in a long-running investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct and other abuses at a hospital that serves vulnerable children. Any new charging decisions are now up to a local prosecutor with a tiny staff. Attorney General Jason Miyares’ office offered a procedural explanation for the change, but it surprised some legal observers, given that Miyares ran last year with a tough-on-crime message and has sought to expand his office’s role in criminal prosecutions. By Sarah Rankin and Denise Lavoie. SENT: 1,192 words. With AP Photo.

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

MUSK-TWITTER JUDGE

DOVER, Del. — A court fight between the world’s richest man and an influential social platform could easily have become a circus, particularly given Elon Musk’s penchant for chaos. That hasn’t happened in the Musk-Twitter lawsuit, largely thanks to a Delaware judge who has never backed away from a challenge. The parties are fighting over Musk’s $44 billion deal to acquire the company, which he tried to abandon in July and which Twitter wants to force Musk to complete. Keeping the case on track is Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick, who brings a no-nonsense approach as the first woman to lead Delaware’s 230-year-old Court of Chancery. By Randall Chase. SENT: 1,015 words. With AP Photos.

SPORTS

FBN-On-Football-Dysfunctional-Commanders

(UNDATED) — The dysfunctional Washington Commanders are ugly on and off the field. A day that began with a detailed report about Dan Snyder’s toxic ownership ended with a sloppy 12-7 win over the Chicago Bears in front of a national television audience Thursday night. Don’t let the victory fool you. The Commanders (2-4) were losers the minute ESPN reported, citing anonymous sources, that Snyder has hired private investigators and told people he has enough information to expose fellow owners and Commissioner Roger Goodell. There is no plan to vote on Snyder’s status at next week at the owners’ meetings in New York, according to three people with knowledge of the agenda. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the discussions are private. By AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maadi. SENT: 460 words.

FBN–PANTHERS–QBs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — P.J. Walker will start at quarterback for the Carolina Panthers on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, but interim head coach Steve Wilks is hopeful Baker Mayfield will serve as his backup. Mayfield hasn’t practiced all week because of a high ankle sprain and is listed as doubtful. The team is awaiting a final MRI before making a decision on whether to activate him. SENT: 290 words. With AP Photos.

LOCALIZATION

