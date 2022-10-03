Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select Mid-Atlantic, covering North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of Mid-Atlantic, covering North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. AP-Mid-Atlantic Administrative Correspondent Jonathan Drew can be... READ MORE

NORTH CAROLINA

VOTER ID-NORTH CAROLINA

RALEIGH, N.C. — The constitutionality of North Carolina photo voter identification law will be weighed on Tuesday by the state’s highest court. A panel of trial judges last year ruled that the 2018 law intentionally discriminated against Black voters. But Republican legislative leaders who enacted the law said there’s no evidence of racial bias and that the rules ensured ballot access for all registered voters. By Gary Robertson. UPCOMING: 550 words.

TROPICAL WEATHER

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Days after Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction from Florida to the Carolinas, the dangers persisted, and even worsened in some places. It was clear the road to recovery from the monster storm will be long and painful. Search and rescue efforts are ongoing Monday. And Ian still is not done. The storm doused Virginia with rain Sunday. It was dissipating as it moved offshore, but officials warned there still was the potential of severe flooding along Virginia’s coast and a coastal flood warning was in effect Monday. Ian was one of the strongest storms to make landfall in the United States. By Bobby Caina Calvan and Mich Schneider. SENT: 780 words, photo, video.

____

VIRGINIA

YOUNGKIN-ENERGY PLAN

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is releasing a state energy plan Monday, a policy document that will offer insight into his administration’s By Sarah Rankin.

CAPITOL RIOT-OATH KEEPERS

WASHINGTON — Prosecutors are saying at the opening of the most serious case to reach trial in the attack on the U.S. Capitol that the founder of the Oath Keepers extremist group and four associates planned for an “armed rebellion” to stop the transfer of presidential power. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Nestler delivered his opening statement Monday in Washington’s federal court in the trial of Stewart Rhodes and others charged with seditious conspiracy. They are accused of a weekslong plot to stop the transfer of power from Republican Donald Trump to Democrat Joe Biden. An attorney for Rhodes argued that prosecutors built their case on cherry-picked evidence like messages and videos and Oath Keepers were not involved with violence during the riot. By Alanna Durkin Richer, Michael Kunzelman and Lindsay Whitehurst. SENT: 1,150 words, photos.

____

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

MUSK-TWITTER-COURT ENFORCEMENT

Twitter wants a Delaware court to order Elon Musk to buy the social media service for $44 billion, as he promised back in April. But suppose a judge makes that ruling and Musk balks? The Tesla billionaire’s reputation for dismissing government pronouncements has some worried about how he’d react to an unfavorable ruling of the Delaware Court of Chancery, known for its handling of high-profile business disputes. But the likelihood of him losing badly — such as by an order of “specific performance” that forces him to complete the deal — has raised concerns about how the Delaware court would, or could, enforce its final ruling. By Matt O’Brien. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

____

SPORTS

BBN–NATIONALS-METS

Washington plays New York at Citi Field. By Jerry Beach. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos.

BBA–BLUE JAYS-ORIOLES

BALTIMORE — After being eliminated from the postseason chase during their recent road trip, the Orioles start their final home series of the season against the playoff-bound Blue Jays. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos. Game starts at 7 p.m. ET.

FBN–PANTHERS ANALYSIS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Baker Mayfield was booed relentlessly as the Panthers offense struggled yet again on Sunday. Now, with Sam Darnold eligible to come off injured reserve, coach Matt Rhule has a decision to make on whether to stick with Mayfield or turn to Darnold with the team’s passing game in complete disarray and the Panthers 1-3 on the season. By Steve Reed. UPCOMING. 700 words, photos by 6 p.m. ET

FBN–RAVENS-ANALYSIS

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — A failed fourth down near the Buffalo goal line was reminiscent of last season for the Baltimore Ravens — when they misfired on several key plays like that late in the season. By Noah Trister. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 5 p.m.

____

U.S. STORIES:

CAPITOL RIOT-OATH KEEPERS — The founder of the Oath Keepers extremist group and four associates planned for an “armed rebellion” to stop the transfer of presidential power on Jan. 6, 2021, prosecutors told jurors at the opening of the most serious case to reach trial yet in the attack on the U.S. Capitol. By Alanna Durkin Richer, Michael Kunzelman and Lindsay Whitehurst. SENT: 1,130 words, photos. Developing.

TROPICAL WEATHER-BIDEN-PUERTO RICO — President Joe Biden will survey damage from Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico, where tens of thousands of people are still without power two weeks after the storm hit. SENT: 740 words, photos. Developing.

FLU SHOTS — Doctors have a message for vaccine-weary Americans: Don’t skip your flu shot this fall. And for the first time, seniors are urged to get a special extra-strength kind. By Medical Writer Lauran Neergaard. SENT: 720 words, photo.

OBIT-SACHEEN LITTLEFEATHER — Sacheen Littlefeather, the actor and activist of Hollywood’s portrayal of Native Americans, has died. She was 75. SENT: 950 words, photos.

SUPREME COURT-OPENING DAY — The Supreme Court is beginning its new term, welcoming the public back to the courtroom and hearing arguments for the first time since issuing a landmark ruling stripping away women’s constitutional protections for abortion. Developing.

____

