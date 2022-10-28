Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Grooms throws 4 TD passes, leads Yale over Columbia 41-16

The Associated Press
October 28, 2022 9:49 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Nolan Grooms threw four touchdown passes and Yale beat Columbia 41-16 on Friday night.

Yale (5-2, 3-1 Ivy League) bounced back from a 20-13 loss at Pennsylvania and has won five of its last six games.

Grooms was 16-of-33 passing for 346 yards. Ryan Lindley had two touchdown catches and finished with six receptions for 100 yards. Chase Nenad had three catches for 117 yards and a score.

Nendad...

READ MORE

NEW YORK (AP) — Nolan Grooms threw four touchdown passes and Yale beat Columbia 41-16 on Friday night.

Yale (5-2, 3-1 Ivy League) bounced back from a 20-13 loss at Pennsylvania and has won five of its last six games.

Grooms was 16-of-33 passing for 346 yards. Ryan Lindley had two touchdown catches and finished with six receptions for 100 yards. Chase Nenad had three catches for 117 yards and a score.

Nendad made a one-handed, over-the-shoulder, 19-yard grab in the end zone to give Yale a 17-16 lead with 5:32 remaining in the second quarter. Grooms and Lindley connected for an 83-yard touchdown in the first quarter and again with a 10-yard TD early in the fourth.

        Insight by CyberArk: In this exclusive ebook, we take a deep dive into efforts at the Army Software Factory, CISA and DISA to share strategies and insights — particularly at a time that agencies simultaneously want to deliver more data and services to users at the edge.

Caden Bell threw for 224 yards that included a 64-yard touchdown pass to JJ Jenkins for Columbia (3-4, 0-4). Joey Giorgi had a 13-yard touchdown run.

Yale has won seven of the last nine in the series.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|4 Columbus Cyber Security Summit
11|4 The GAO Green Book Standards (4 CPEs)
11|4 Army Scholarship Foundation Fall...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories