On Air: This Just In
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Hampton scores in 2nd overtime, Elon beats Richmond 30-27

The Associated Press
October 1, 2022 6:41 pm
< a min read
      

ELON, N.C. (AP) — in the second overtime and Elon beat Richmond 30-27 on Saturday.

Elon kicker Skyler Davis forced overtime with a 42-yard field goal with 37 seconds left in regulation. Then Elon scored on the first play of overtime when Matthew McKay threw it across the field to a wide open Johncarlos Miller II. Richmond answered with a 19-yard score from Reece Udinski to Jakob Herres.

Jake Larson put Richmond ahead in...

READ MORE

ELON, N.C. (AP) — in the second overtime and Elon beat Richmond 30-27 on Saturday.

Elon kicker Skyler Davis forced overtime with a 42-yard field goal with 37 seconds left in regulation. Then Elon scored on the first play of overtime when Matthew McKay threw it across the field to a wide open Johncarlos Miller II. Richmond answered with a 19-yard score from Reece Udinski to Jakob Herres.

Jake Larson put Richmond ahead in the second overtime with a 47-yard field goal before Hampton’s run up the middle.

McKay passed for 322 yards and three touchdowns for Elon (4-1, 2-0 Colonial Athletic Association). Hampton rushed 15 times for 93 yards and a score. Bryson Daughtry caught four passes for 134 yards and a TD.

        Insight by Primer AI: The new Chief Digital and AI Office has plans to make AI development and buying more agile at DoD. Get details on these efforts and also learn about use cases in the Army, the U.S. Special Operations Command and Veterans Affairs.

Udinski attempted 58 passes for Richmond (3-2, 1-1). He completed 42 for 383 yards and two touchdowns. Herres caught 12 passes for 174 yards and a score.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|8 BSides St. Louis!
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories