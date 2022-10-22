On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Holy Cross scores late to beat Lafayette, remains unbeaten

The Associated Press
October 22, 2022
EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Matthew Sluka’s 16-yard touchdown pass to Justin Shorter with four minutes left gave Holy Cross a 24-21 win over Lafayette on Saturday, keeping the Crusaders undefeated.

Devin Haskins intercepted Ah-Shaun Davis at the Leopards 15-yard line and though the Crusaders missed a field goal, Lafayette couldn’t put together a scoring drive on its last possession.

Haskins also blocked a punt for the fourth straight game, catching the ball on the fly and returning this one 14 yards for a 17-7 halftime lead.

Holy Cross (7-0, 3-0 Patriot League), ranked ninth in the FCS coaches poll, won despite being outgained 329-181 with just 82 rushing yards. Lafayette (2-5, 1-1) had 21 first downs to the Crusaders’ seven but the Leopards failed to convert on five fourth downs.

Davis threw three touchdown passes and Jaden Sutton had 133 yards rushing for Lafayette.

