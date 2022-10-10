Trending:
Hornets’ Ball leaves preseason game with sprained ankle

STEVE REED
October 10, 2022 8:52 pm
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte Hornets All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball sprained his left ankle in the third quarter of a preseason game against the Washington Wizards when he landed awkwardly after getting fouled on a drive to the basket.

The Hornets announced that Ball will not return to the game.

Ball remained on the floor for several minutes before getting to his feet and gingerly walking to the free throw line. He shot two...

Ball is considered the centerpiece of the Hornets’ offense, averaging 20.1 points, 7.6 assists and 6.7 rebounds per game last season.

Ball had nine points and six rebounds before leaving the game.

Charlotte open the regular season next Wednesday at San Antonio.

Top Stories