Houston’s late 17-yard TD run helps UConn beat Fresno State

The Associated Press
October 1, 2022 7:26 pm
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — with 2:20 remaining helped UConn beat Fresno State 19-14 on Saturday.

Zion Turner passed for 130 yards with one touchdown, and Kevens Clercius had 79 yards receiving for UConn (2-4). Tre Wortham and Ian Swenson each had an interception for the Huskies defense.

Wortham returned his pick 24 yards into the red zone, leading to Turner’s 5-yard touchdown pass to Aaron Turner. The two-point conversion attempted failed to keep it 14-12 in the third quarter.

Logan Fife threw for 157 yards and two interceptions for Fresno State (1-3).

The first touchdown of the game came in the second quarter when Nikko Remigio broke six tackles on an 87-yard punt return for Fresno State.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

