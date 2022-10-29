Howard storms past Norfolk State, rolls to 49-21 victory

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Quinton Williams engineered seven touchdowns over the final three quarters and Howard thundered past Norfolk State for a 49-21 victory in Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference action on Saturday. The Bison (3-5, 2-0) staked Norfolk State to a 7-0 lead after one quarter, then outscored the Spartans 49-14 the rest of the way. Williams passed to Antoine Murray to tie the game early in the second quarter and Kasey Hawthorne scored from the... READ MORE

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Quinton Williams engineered seven touchdowns over the final three quarters and Howard thundered past Norfolk State for a 49-21 victory in Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference action on Saturday.

The Bison (3-5, 2-0) staked Norfolk State to a 7-0 lead after one quarter, then outscored the Spartans 49-14 the rest of the way. Williams passed to Antoine Murray to tie the game early in the second quarter and Kasey Hawthorne scored from the 3 with :25 left in the second to take a 14-7 lead at intermission.

Eden James ran 66 yards for a score to make it 28-14 after three quarters and Williams ran in from the 11 and passed 28 yards to Matthew McDonald in the fourth quarter.

Williams finished 17 of 22 for 171 yards and three touchdowns with an interception and had 39 yards and a score on nine carries.

Otto Kuhns ran for a touchdown and passed for a second in the fourth quarter, and Jordin Lennon raced 67 yards for a third-quarter touchdown for Norfolk State (1-7, 1-2).

