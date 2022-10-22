Illinois State hangs on to beat Indiana State 27-21

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Zack Annexstad ran for two touchdowns and passed for another to his brother, Brock, in Illinois State’s 27-21 victory over Indiana State on Saturday. The Redbirds (5-2, 3-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference) took a 20-0 lead in the first quarter on Annexstad’s 9-yard run and his touchdown passes of 56 yards to Jalen Carr and 18 yards to Brock Annexstad. But they would need the quarterback’s 3-yard run to... READ MORE

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Zack Annexstad ran for two touchdowns and passed for another to his brother, Brock, in Illinois State’s 27-21 victory over Indiana State on Saturday.

The Redbirds (5-2, 3-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference) took a 20-0 lead in the first quarter on Annexstad’s 9-yard run and his touchdown passes of 56 yards to Jalen Carr and 18 yards to Brock Annexstad.

But they would need the quarterback’s 3-yard run to cap a drive early in the fourth quarter to give them a 27-14 lead, enough to win despite Cade Chambers’ 67-yard touchdown throw Dante Hendrix with just over 10 minutes remaining.

The Sycamores (1-6, 0-4) drove from their own 7-yard line to the Illinois State 26 before Keondre Jackson made an end zone interception with four seconds left.

Zack Annexstad was 24 of 38 for 274 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Wenkers Wright had 36 carries for 180 yards with Carr finishing with 99 yards receiving.

Chambers was 14-of-33 passing for 201 yards, two TDs and a pick. Hendrix had 107 yards receiving.

