Incarnate Word ground game chews up Texas A&M Commerce

The Associated Press
October 29, 2022 8:20 pm
< a min read
      

COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Marcus Cooper ran for 183 yards on 22 carries and scored three touchdowns and Incarnate Word beat Texas A&M Commerce 35-7 on Saturday.

Cooper’s 5-yard scoring run with 1:10 before halftime gave the Cardinals (8-1, 3-1 Southland Conference) a 14-7 lead and they proceeded to pull away after the break. The Cardinals totaled 300 rushing yards on 41 carries.

Quarterback Lindsey Scott Jr. ran for 81 yards on 10 carries and...

Quarterback Lindsey Scott Jr. ran for 81 yards on 10 carries and reached the end zone once as his 24-yard dash provided the game’s first score early in the first quarter.

Scott threw for 282 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. His primary target was Brandon Porter who had 127 yards receiving in seven catches and a touchdown.

Cameron Nellor’s 4-yard scoring run with 4:09 before halftime brought the Lions into a 7-all tie. Eric Rodriguez threw for a 162 yards for Texas A&M Commerce (5-3, 3-1).

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

