On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Injury report raises hope for Di María’s World Cup status

The Associated Press
October 13, 2022 6:47 am
< a min read
      

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Argentina winger Ángel Di María will be out for “around 20 days” with an injured right hamstring, Juventus announced on Thursday, leaving hope he can return in time for the .

Juventus said tests revealed “a low-grade lesion to the hamstring of the right thigh,” adding “it will take around 20 days for the player’s complete recovery.”

Di María exited Juventus’ Champions League loss at Maccabi Haifa on Tuesday when he...

READ MORE

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Argentina winger Ángel Di María will be out for “around 20 days” with an injured right hamstring, Juventus announced on Thursday, leaving hope he can return in time for the .

Juventus said tests revealed “a low-grade lesion to the hamstring of the right thigh,” adding “it will take around 20 days for the player’s complete recovery.”

Di María exited Juventus’ Champions League loss at Maccabi Haifa on Tuesday when he pulled up grasping the back of his right thigh while wincing in pain.

Argentina, one of the favorites for the World Cup in Qatar, opens on Nov. 22 against Saudi Arabia and also faces Mexico and Poland in Group C.

        Insight by Axonius: CISOs from Justice, Labor and USCIS share helpful pointers from their zero trust efforts so far, and a CISA expert offers insights on implementing continuous diagnostic and mitigation capabilities, in a new Federal News Network Executive Survey.

Di María’s injury came days after fellow Argentina international was injured while playing for Roma.

Also, has a slight calf injury and was unavailable for Paris Saint-Germain’s game against Benfica in the Champions League on Tuesday.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|19 Fort Gordon Innovation Day
10|19 AFCEA Space Industry Days
10|19 Intro to CPMAI Methodology for Project...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories