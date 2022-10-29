On Air: Federal News Network program
Jones' sack seals William & Mary's win over Rhode Island

The Associated Press
October 29, 2022
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Linebacker Isaiah Jones sacked Kasim Hill on a two-point conversion attempt as time expired and William & Mary edged Rhode Island 31-30 on Saturday.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Linebacker Isaiah Jones sacked Kasim Hill on a two-point conversion attempt as time expired and William & Mary edged Rhode Island 31-30 on Saturday.

Trailing 31-24 with the ball at its 1, Rhode Island marched down the field in 16 plays and Hill found Caleb Warren for a 7-yard touchdown. Rhode Island decided to go for the win, and Jones broke through the offensive line to disrupt the play and tackle Hill on an improvised scramble to the left.

Donavyn Lester rushed for 52 yards and two touchdowns for William & Mary (7-1, 4-1 Colonial Athletic Association), which used six runners to total 314 yards and four TDs. Bronson Yoder added 113 yards and a score, and Malachi Imoh had 93 yards and a touchdown. Darius Wilson was 9-of-13 passing for 132 yards with an interception.

Hill was 24 of 45 through the air for 283 yards with two touchdowns and one interception for Rhode Island (5-3, 3-2).

