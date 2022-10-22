On Air: Foodie and the Beast
Jones scores 3 TDs in Army’s 48-24 victory over ULM

The Associated Press
October 22, 2022 3:34 pm
WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Jemel Jones scored a career-high three touchdowns and Army rallied in the second half to beat Louisiana-Monroe 48-24 on Saturday.

Jones, who began the year as the third-string quarterback, started his second straight game and rushed for 96 of Army’s 441 yards on the ground.

After Quinn Maretzki tied the game at 17-all with a field goal early in the third quarter, the Black Knights (3-4) scored twice more in the period to pull away.

Leo Lowin’s interception led to Jones’ third touchdown, a 6-yarder, to take the lead. Ay’Jaun Marshall’s 36-yard catch — one of two completions for Army — set up the Black Knights at the ULM 9 and Tyson Riley scored from the 3 in the final minute of the third.

Bryson Daily capped Army’s 34-point second half with a 64-yard run late in the game.

Chandler Rogers threw for two touchdowns and was intercepted once for the Warhawks (2-6). He threw a 12-yard scoring pass to Boogie Knight and Andrew Henry ran for a 10-yard score in the second quarter.

The loss was the 19th straight on the road for the Warhawks.

___

