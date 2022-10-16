Keegan Bradley wins Zozo for first PGA Tour win in 4 years

INZAI CITY, Japan (AP) — It was worth the trip to Japan for Keegan Bradley, who won the Zozo Championship on Sunday with a 2-under 68, one shot ahead Rickie Fowler and Andrew Putnam for his first PGA Tour win in just over four years. Bradley raised both arms to the sky and had to choke back tears after clinching the victory with a tap-in on 18. Bradley bogeyed two of the last five holes,... READ MORE

INZAI CITY, Japan (AP) — It was worth the trip to Japan for Keegan Bradley, who won the Zozo Championship on Sunday with a 2-under 68, one shot ahead Rickie Fowler and Andrew Putnam for his first PGA Tour win in just over four years.

Bradley raised both arms to the sky and had to choke back tears after clinching the victory with a tap-in on 18.

Bradley bogeyed two of the last five holes, but came through with a key birdie putt on the 17th to give him a two-shot lead going in the 18th ahead of playing partners Fowler and Putnam.

Bradley’s last PGA Tour victory was in 2018 at the BMW Championship. This is his fifth Tour victory.

Fowler also has not won on the Tour for 3 1/2 years, and Putnam is winless in four years.

The Zozo, played at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on the outskirts of Tokyo, is the only PGA Tour event in Japan. The prize money is $11 million with $1.98 million to the winner

