Kubalik has goal, 2 assists as Red Wings beat ducks 5-1

DETROIT (AP) — Dominik Kubalik had a goal and two assists as the Detroit Red Wings beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-1 on Sunday.

Dylan Larkin, David Perron, Joe Veleno and Elmer Soderblom also scored to help Detroit improve to 3-0-2. Ville Husso had 32 saves to improve to 4-0-0 in his career against Anaheim. The Red Wings have points in each of their first five games for the first time since 2011-12, when they started 5-0-0.

Trevor Zegras scored for Anaheim and John Gibson finished with 36 saves.

Larkin snapped a rebound past Gibson for a power-play goal at 2:02 of the first. It was his 150th career goal.

Zegras tied it at 5:31 as he poked a loose puck past Husso.

Perron scored on a power play from the left circle with 6 1/2 minutes remaining in the first with his team-leading fourth of the season.

Veleno redirected the puck past Gibson for his first of the season at 4:07 of the second to make it 3-1.

Kubalik’s shot from the right circle beat Gibson at 4:14 of the third with the Red Wings’ third power-play goal of the game. Söderblom capped the scoring with 5:36 remaining.

PENALTY-KILLING

The Red Wings are 17 for 17 on the penalty kill this season.

MILESTONES

Red Wings D Filip Hronek played in his 250th career game. … Oskar Sundqvist’s assist on Kubalik’s goal marked the 100th point of his career. … Ducks broadcaster Dan Wood called his 1,000th NHL game.

UP NEXT

Ducks: Host Tampa Bay on Wednesday night.

Red Wings: Host New Jersey on Tuesday night.

