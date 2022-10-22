On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Laborn's 150 yards, 2 TDs power Marshall past JMU 26-12

The Associated Press
October 22, 2022
HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Khalan Laborn ran for 151 yards with two touchdowns, the Marshall defense did not allow a point after the first quarter, and the Thundering Herd defeated James Madison 26-12 on Saturday.

Laborn has surpassed 100 yards on the ground in every game and now has 1,002 for the season.

Laborn’s 61-yard touchdown run in the second quarter drew Marshall within 12-9 and his 18-yard run capped the scoring in the fourth quarter. In between, Cam Fancher passed to Corey Gammage for a 57-yard touchdown and Rece Verhoff added a 38-yard field goal.

Fancher completed 15 of 31 passes for 159 yards, the one touchdown and two interceptions for Marshall (4-3, 1-2 Sun Belt).

On homecoming day, James Madison’s Billy Atkins was 13 of 35 passing for 164 yards with a touchdown and four interceptions. Percy Agyei-Obese had 96 rushing yards for the Dukes (5-2, 3-2).

