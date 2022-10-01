On Air: Meet the Press
Lafayette beats Bucknell 24-14 behind Rent Montie’s 2 TDs

The Associated Press
October 1, 2022 7:45 pm
LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Quarterback Rent Montie had two touchdown runs, A.T. Ntantang returned one of his two interceptions for a score, and Lafayette beat Bucknell 24-14 on Saturday in the Patriot League opener for both teams.

Montie’s 1-yard score gave Lafayette (2-3, 1-0) a 10-6 lead heading into halftime. that stretched the Leopards’ lead to 17-6 early in the third quarter. that made it 24-6 with 8:01 remaining.

Montie finished with 34 yards rushing on nine carries and was 16-of-21 passing for 122 yards.

Ethan Grady was 20-of-40 passing for 199 yards with three interceptions for Bucknell (0-4, 0-1). Rushawn Baker and Coleman Bennett each had a touchdown run for the Bison.

Top Stories