AMERICAN LEAGUE
BATTING_Arraez, Minnesota, .316; Judge, New York, .311; Bogaerts, Boston, .307; Alvarez, Houston, .306; J.Abreu, Chicago, .304; Benintendi, New York, .304; N.Lowe, Texas, .302; Altuve, Houston, .300; Kwan, Cleveland, .298; Giménez, Cleveland, .297.
RUNS_Judge, New York, 133; Altuve, Houston, 103; Semien, Texas, 101; Alvarez, Houston, 95; Bregman, Houston, 93; Bichette, Toronto, 91; Seager, Texas, 91; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 90; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 90; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 90.
RBI_Judge, New York, 131; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 126; Tucker,...
READ MORE
AMERICAN LEAGUE
BATTING_Arraez, Minnesota, .316; Judge, New York, .311; Bogaerts, Boston, .307; Alvarez, Houston, .306; J.Abreu, Chicago, .304; Benintendi, New York, .304; N.Lowe, Texas, .302; Altuve, Houston, .300; Kwan, Cleveland, .298; Giménez, Cleveland, .297.
RUNS_Judge, New York, 133; Altuve, Houston, 103; Semien, Texas, 101; Alvarez, Houston, 95; Bregman, Houston, 93; Bichette, Toronto, 91; Seager, Texas, 91; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 90; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 90; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 90.
RBI_Judge, New York, 131; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 126; Tucker, Houston, 107; A.García, Texas, 101; Alvarez, Houston, 97; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 97; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 95; Bregman, Houston, 93; Bichette, Toronto, 93; Santander, Baltimore, 89; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 89.
HITS_Bichette, Toronto, 189; J.Abreu, Chicago, 183; Rosario, Cleveland, 180; N.Lowe, Texas, 179; Judge, New York, 177; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 175; Arraez, Minnesota, 173; Bogaerts, Boston, 171; Kwan, Cleveland, 168; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 168.
DOUBLES_J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 44; Bichette, Toronto, 43; J.Martinez, Boston, 43; Devers, Boston, 42; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 41; J.Abreu, Chicago, 40; Gurriel, Houston, 40; Altuve, Houston, 39; Verdugo, Boston, 39; Bogaerts, Boston, 38; Bregman, Houston, 38.
TRIPLES_Rosario, Cleveland, 9; Kwan, Cleveland, 7; Mateo, Baltimore, 7; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 6; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 6; A.García, Texas, 5; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 5; Semien, Texas, 5; 10 tied at 4.
HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 62; Trout, Los Angeles, 40; Alvarez, Houston, 37; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 34; Santander, Baltimore, 33; Seager, Texas, 33; Rizzo, New York, 32; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 32; Stanton, New York, 31; Suárez, Seattle, 31.
STOLEN BASES_Mateo, Baltimore, 35; Mullins, Baltimore, 34; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 32; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 30; A.García, Texas, 25; J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 25; Semien, Texas, 25; Tucker, Houston, 25; Kiner-Falefa, New York, 22; D.Moore, Seattle, 21; Straw, Cleveland, 21.
PITCHING_Verlander, Houston, 18-4; F.Valdez, Houston, 17-6; Manoah, Toronto, 16-7; Quantrill, Cleveland, 15-5; L.Garcia, Houston, 15-8; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 15-9; Taillon, New York, 14-5; Cease, Chicago, 14-8; Gilbert, Seattle, 13-6; Cole, New York, 13-8; Bieber, Cleveland, 13-8; Urquidy, Houston, 13-8; Ryan, Minnesota, 13-8.
ERA_Verlander, Houston, 1.75; Cease, Chicago, 2.20; Manoah, Toronto, 2.24; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 2.33; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 2.54; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.82; Bieber, Cleveland, 2.88; M.Pérez, Texas, 2.89; McKenzie, Cleveland, 2.96; Gilbert, Seattle, 3.20.
STRIKEOUTS_Cole, New York, 257; Cease, Chicago, 227; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 219; Ray, Seattle, 212; Gausman, Toronto, 205; Bieber, Cleveland, 198; Javier, Houston, 194; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 194; F.Valdez, Houston, 194; McKenzie, Cleveland, 190.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.