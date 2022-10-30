Trending:
Mavs bounce back, end Banchero's 20-point run to beat Magic

The Associated Press
October 30, 2022 10:41 pm
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 30 of his season-high 44 points in the first half, and the Dallas Mavericks rebounded from a collapse a night earlier by beating the Orlando Magic 114-105 on Sunday night.

Rookie Paolo Banchero was held to 18 points for the Magic, the first time this season the No. 1 pick in the draft has failed to reach 20. His six-game streak was tied for the third-longest to begin a career.

Tim Hardaway Jr. added 21 points off the bench for the Mavericks, who lost to Oklahoma City in overtime on Saturday after blowing a 16-point lead in the final four minutes of regulation.

Banchero shot 6 for 20 from the field, going 1 of 6 on 3-pointers. Bol Bol added 16 points.

Top Stories