McCall, Brown spark Coastal Carolina past UL Monroe 28-21

The Associated Press
October 9, 2022 12:05 am
< a min read
      

MONROE, La. (AP) — Grayson McCall and Jared Brown hooked up for a go-ahead 56-yard touchdown and Coastal Carolina remained unbeaten with a 28-21 victory over UL Monroe on Saturday night.

CJ Beasley had two short touchdown runs to stake Coastal Carolina (6-0, 3-0 Sun Belt Conference) to a 14-7 lead after one quarter.

UL Monroe (2-4, 1-2) knotted the score early in the second quarter on Chandler Rogers’ 5-yard TD toss to Zach Rasmussen. McCall answered with his scoring strike to Brown and Max Balthazar added a 2-yard touchdown run to give the Chanticleers a 28-14 lead at halftime.

Rogers connected with Tyrone Howell for a 42-yard touchdown in the third quarter for the final score of the game.

McCall totaled 246 yards on 19-of-28 passing for Coastal Carolina. Sam Pinckney caught nine passes for 133 yards. Beasley rushed for 115 yards on 15 carries.

Rogers completed 27 of 30 passes for 279 yards and two touchdowns for the Warhawks.

