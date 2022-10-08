McCray’s 4 total TDs help Southern beat PVAMU 45-13

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Benny McCray threw two third-quarter touchdown passes to Austin Pitre III and ran for two more scores to help Southern beat Prairie View A&M 45-13 Saturday. McCray finished 16-of-22 passing for 275 yards and had 10 carries for 85 yards. Southern (3-2, 2-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference) took the opening kick of the second half and went 78 yards in five plays, culminating when McCray connected with Pitre for... READ MORE

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Benny McCray threw two third-quarter touchdown passes to Austin Pitre III and ran for two more scores to help Southern beat Prairie View A&M 45-13 Saturday.

McCray finished 16-of-22 passing for 275 yards and had 10 carries for 85 yards.

Southern (3-2, 2-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference) took the opening kick of the second half and went 78 yards in five plays, culminating when McCray connected with Pitre for a 23-yard touchdown that gave the Jaguars a 17-13 lead less than 2 minutes into the third quarter.

Pitre added a 13-yard scoring reception about 10 minutes later before McCray had an 8-yard TD run, Karl Ligon added a 2-yard touchdown run and Jordan Carter returned an interception 56 yards in the fourth quarter to make it 45-13.

Luis Reyes kicked a 35-yard field goal to open the scoring less than 2 minutes into the game and a 39-yarder with 21 seconds left in the first half that gave Prairie View (3-3, 3-1) a 13-10 lead.

