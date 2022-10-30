Trending:
McDavid, Hyman score in 3rd, Oilers rally to beat Flames 3-2

The Associated Press
October 30, 2022 1:09 am
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Zach Hyman scored twice, Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists and the Edmonton Oilers rallied to beat the Calgary Flames 3-2 on Saturday night.

McDavid tied it at 2 at 9:02 of the third with his NHL-leading ninth goal and set up Hyman’s winner with 7:36 left.

Stuart Skinner made 40 saves to help the Oilers improve to 6-3-0 with their third straight victory.

Mikael Backlund and Brett Ritchie...

Mikael Backlund and Brett Ritchie scored for Calgary. Jacob Markstrom made 22 saves in his first loss of the season as the Flames dropped to 5-2-0.

Oilers: Host Nashville on Tuesday night.

Flames: Host Seattle on Tuesday night.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

