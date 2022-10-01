Memphis roars late, beats Temple 24-3 to win fourth straight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Brandon Thomas ran for two touchdowns and Memphis came alive late, scoring all of its points in the final 17 minutes to beat Temple 24-3 on Saturday. Memphis has won four straight after a season-opening loss at Mississippi State. The Tigers (4-1, 2-0 American) staged a goal-line stand midway through the first quarter, forcing Temple quarterback E.J. Warner to throw incomplete three straight times from the Memphis 4. The... READ MORE

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Brandon Thomas ran for two touchdowns and Memphis came alive late, scoring all of its points in the final 17 minutes to beat Temple 24-3 on Saturday.

Memphis has won four straight after a season-opening loss at Mississippi State.

The Tigers (4-1, 2-0 American) staged a goal-line stand midway through the first quarter, forcing Temple quarterback E.J. Warner to throw incomplete three straight times from the Memphis 4. The Tigers failed to convert on fourth down twice in the first half and Thomas was stopped on fourth-and-1 at the Temple 12 in the third quarter.

Camden Price connected on a 47-yard field goal just before intermission to give Temple (2-3, 0-1) a 3-0 lead with just under four minutes to play in the first half.

Thomas’ 2-yard run with 1:36 left in the third quarter gave Memphis the lead and he capped the scoring with another 2-yard run with 4:15 left.

Seth Henigan was 24 of 45 for 195 yards passing, hitting Caden Prieskorn with a 4-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter, and carried 19 times for 60 yards to lead Memphis.

Warner was 18 of 37 for 245 passing yards but was intercepted three times.

