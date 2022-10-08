Miami (OH) blunts late Kent St. rally in 27-24 win

MIAMI, Ohio (AP) — Aveon Smith threw for 179 yards and ran for 71 yards, Tyre Shelton scored twice and Miami (Ohio) held off a fourth-quarter push from Kent State for a 27-24 win on Saturday. Shelton scored on a 2-yard run and Kevin Davis added a 41-yard scoring run to close the first quarter to give Miami a 17-0 advantage. Collin Schlee threw a 27-yard scoring pass to Devontez Walker with 6:41 left before... READ MORE

MIAMI, Ohio (AP) — Aveon Smith threw for 179 yards and ran for 71 yards, Tyre Shelton scored twice and Miami (Ohio) held off a fourth-quarter push from Kent State for a 27-24 win on Saturday.

Shelton scored on a 2-yard run and Kevin Davis added a 41-yard scoring run to close the first quarter to give Miami a 17-0 advantage. Collin Schlee threw a 27-yard scoring pass to Devontez Walker with 6:41 left before halftime to put the Golden Flashes on the scoreboard.

Shelton’s 3-yard run extended Miami’s (3-3, 1-1 Mid-American Conference) lead back to 17 points, but Schlee and Walker connected from 23 yards out to make it 24-14.

Schlee threw a 10-yard scoring pass to Dante Cephas early in the fourth, Andrew Glass kicked a 38-yard filed goal with 6:07 to go but Miami held on. Schlee finished with 306 yards passing.

