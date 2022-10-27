Minnesota tops Ottawa 4-2, ends Senators’ 4-game win streak

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Ryan Hartman’s first goal of the season proved to be the winner as the Minnesota Wild beat Ottawa 4-2 Thursday night, snapping the Senators’ four-game win streak. Mats Zuccarello, Kirill Kaprizov scored and Frederick Gaudreau added a empty-netter for the Wild, playing the third game of a five-game trip. Marc-Andre Fleury made 27 saves. After opening the season with consecutive road losses, Ottawa was looking to close out a five-game homestand... READ MORE

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Ryan Hartman’s first goal of the season proved to be the winner as the Minnesota Wild beat Ottawa 4-2 Thursday night, snapping the Senators’ four-game win streak.

Mats Zuccarello, Kirill Kaprizov scored and Frederick Gaudreau added a empty-netter for the Wild, playing the third game of a five-game trip. Marc-Andre Fleury made 27 saves.

After opening the season with consecutive road losses, Ottawa was looking to close out a five-game homestand with a perfect record. Instead, the Senators went 4-1-0.

Alex DeBrincat and Thomas Chabot scored for the Senators. Anton Forsberg, back in goal after missing the last game with an undisclosed ailment, stopped 36 shots.

Trailing 3-1, Ottawa made the most of a two-man advantage 4:03 into the third period when DeBrincat found a wide-open Chabot for his second goal in as many games.

With just over two minutes remaining in regulation, the Senators went on the power play and pulled Forsberg. That’s when Minnesota sealed it as Gaudreau scored into an empty net.

The Wild dominated the second period, outshooting the Senators 17-8 and carrying much of the play. Hartman netted his first of the season 4:25 into the period for a 3-1 lead.

Fleury made key stops when Ottawa did have chances, including three huge saves late in the period with the Senators on the power play.

DeBrincat opened the scoring 3:47 into the first, beating Fleury glove side. The Wild went on to score twice to finish the period up 2-1.

With Forsberg screened, Zuccarello had a clear lane for his fifth of the season at 7:53. Kaprizov gave the Wild the lead with 1:36 left in the period, tipping Jared Spurgeon’s point shot.

Fleury preserved the lead with a glove save on DeBrincat with 17 seconds remaining in the period.

NOTES

The Senators signed forward Mark Kastelic to a two-year contract, which has an average annual value of $835,000. Ottawa goalie Cam Talbot, who is dealing with a rib injury, took shots in practice Thursday, which was encouraging. … Minnesota’s Tyson Jost was a healthy scratch for the first time this season. He has one assist in six games.

UP NEXT

Minnesota: At Detroit on Saturday in the fourth game of a five-game trip.

Ottawa: At Florida on Saturday in the first of a two-game trip.

