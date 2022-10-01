On Air: Safe Money Radio
Sports News

MLS Glance

The Associated Press
October 1, 2022 10:05 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W
L
T
Pts
GF
GA

Philadelphia
18
4
10
64
68
22

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 18 4 10 64 68 22
CF Montréal 18 9 5 59 59 49
New York 14 10 8 50 47 39
New York City FC 14 11 7 49 53 39
Cincinnati 11 8 13 46 57 51
Orlando City 13 12 6 45 40 46
Inter Miami CF 13 13 6 45 42 52
Columbus 9 7 15 42 41 36
Atlanta 10 12 10 40 46 50
Charlotte FC 12 17 2 38 38 48
New England 9 12 11 38 44 48
Chicago 9 15 8 35 35 45
Toronto FC 9 17 7 34 49 62
D.C. United 7 19 6 27 34 65

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 20 8 4 64 64 36
Austin FC 16 9 7 55 64 46
FC Dallas 13 8 11 50 46 35
Nashville 12 9 11 47 50 39
LA Galaxy 13 12 7 46 54 49
Portland 11 8 13 46 51 48
Minnesota United 13 13 6 45 46 49
Real Salt Lake 11 11 10 43 39 43
Seattle 12 16 4 40 45 43
Vancouver 11 14 7 40 38 55
Colorado 10 13 9 39 44 56
Sporting Kansas City 10 15 7 37 40 52
Houston 9 17 6 33 40 52
San Jose 7 15 10 31 48 67

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, September 24

LA Galaxy 3, San Jose 2

Tuesday, September 27

Cincinnati 1, Seattle 1, tie

Friday, September 30

Miami 1, Toronto FC 0

Saturday, October 1

Atlanta at New England, 1:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Colorado, 3:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Charlotte FC, 5:30 p.m.

Chicago at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Austin FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 2

Orlando City at New York City FC, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Portland, 3 p.m.

Seattle at Sporting Kansas City, 5 p.m.

Houston at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, October 5

Orlando City at Miami, 8 p.m.

Sunday, October 9

New York City FC at Atlanta, 2:30 p.m.

New England at Chicago, 2:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at D.C. United, 2:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Miami, 2:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at New York, 2:30 p.m.

Columbus at Orlando City, 2:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Philadelphia, 2:30 p.m.

Colorado at Austin FC, 5 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas, 5 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Houston, 5 p.m.

Nashville at Los Angeles FC, 5 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Portland at Real Salt Lake, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Seattle, 5 p.m.

