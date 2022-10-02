On Air: Foodie and the Beast
MLS Glance

The Associated Press
October 2, 2022 10:05 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W
L
T
Pts
GF
GA

Philadelphia
18
5
10
64
68
26

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 18 5 10 64 68 26
CF Montréal 19 9 5 62 60 49
New York 14 11 8 50 48 41
New York City FC 14 11 7 49 53 39
Cincinnati 11 9 13 46 59 54
Orlando City 13 12 6 45 40 46
Inter Miami CF 13 13 6 45 42 52
Columbus 10 7 15 45 43 37
Charlotte FC 13 17 2 41 42 48
New England 10 12 11 41 46 49
Atlanta 10 13 10 40 47 52
Chicago 10 15 8 38 38 47
Toronto FC 9 17 7 34 49 62
D.C. United 7 20 6 27 34 66

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 20 8 4 64 64 36
Austin FC 16 10 7 55 64 48
FC Dallas 13 9 11 50 46 36
LA Galaxy 13 12 8 47 55 50
Nashville 12 9 11 47 50 39
Portland 11 8 13 46 51 48
Minnesota United 13 14 6 45 46 51
Real Salt Lake 11 11 11 44 40 44
Vancouver 12 14 7 43 40 55
Colorado 11 13 9 42 45 56
Seattle 12 16 4 40 45 43
Sporting Kansas City 10 15 7 37 40 52
San Jose 8 15 10 34 50 67
Houston 9 17 6 33 40 52

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, September 24

LA Galaxy 3, San Jose 2

Tuesday, September 27

Cincinnati 1, Seattle 1, tie

Friday, September 30

Miami 1, Toronto FC 0

Saturday, October 1

New England 2, Atlanta 1

Colorado 1, FC Dallas 0

Charlotte FC 4, Philadelphia 0

Chicago 3, Cincinnati 2

Columbus 2, New York 1

CF Montréal 1, D.C. United 0

San Jose 2, Minnesota 0

Vancouver 2, Austin FC 0

Real Salt Lake 1, LA Galaxy 1, tie

Sunday, October 2

Orlando City at New York City FC, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Portland, 3 p.m.

Seattle at Sporting Kansas City, 5 p.m.

Houston at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, October 5

Orlando City at Miami, 8 p.m.

Sunday, October 9

New York City FC at Atlanta, 2:30 p.m.

New England at Chicago, 2:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at D.C. United, 2:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Miami, 2:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at New York, 2:30 p.m.

Columbus at Orlando City, 2:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Philadelphia, 2:30 p.m.

Colorado at Austin FC, 5 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas, 5 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Houston, 5 p.m.

Nashville at Los Angeles FC, 5 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Portland at Real Salt Lake, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Seattle, 5 p.m.

Top Stories