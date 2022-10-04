All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
W
L
T
Pts
GF
GA
Philadelphia
18
5
10
64
68
26
Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Philadelphia
|18
|5
|10
|64
|68
|26
|CF Montréal
|19
|9
|5
|62
|60
|49
|New York City FC
|15
|11
|7
|52
|55
|40
|New York
|14
|11
|8
|50
|48
|41
|Cincinnati
|11
|9
|13
|46
|59
|54
|Orlando City
|13
|13
|6
|45
|41
|48
|Inter Miami CF
|13
|13
|6
|45
|42
|52
|Columbus
|10
|7
|15
|45
|43
|37
|Charlotte FC
|13
|17
|2
|41
|42
|48
|New England
|10
|12
|11
|41
|46
|49
|Atlanta
|10
|13
|10
|40
|47
|52
|Chicago
|10
|15
|8
|38
|38
|47
|Toronto FC
|9
|17
|7
|34
|49
|62
|D.C. United
|7
|20
|6
|27
|34
|66
Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Los Angeles FC
|21
|8
|4
|67
|66
|37
|Austin FC
|16
|10
|7
|55
|64
|48
|FC Dallas
|13
|9
|11
|50
|46
|36
|LA Galaxy
|13
|12
|8
|47
|55
|50
|Nashville
|12
|10
|11
|47
|51
|41
|Portland
|11
|9
|13
|46
|52
|50
|Minnesota United
|13
|14
|6
|45
|46
|51
|Real Salt Lake
|11
|11
|11
|44
|40
|44
|Vancouver
|12
|14
|7
|43
|40
|55
|Colorado
|11
|13
|9
|42
|45
|56
|Seattle
|12
|17
|4
|40
|45
|44
|Sporting Kansas City
|11
|15
|7
|40
|41
|52
|Houston
|10
|17
|6
|36
|42
|53
|San Jose
|8
|15
|10
|34
|50
|67
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Tuesday, September 27
Cincinnati 1, Seattle 1, tie
Friday, September 30
Miami 1, Toronto FC 0
Saturday, October 1
New England 2, Atlanta 1
Colorado 1, FC Dallas 0
Charlotte FC 4, Philadelphia 0
Chicago 3, Cincinnati 2
Columbus 2, New York 1
CF Montréal 1, D.C. United 0
San Jose 2, Minnesota 0
Vancouver 2, Austin FC 0
Real Salt Lake 1, LA Galaxy 1, tie
Sunday, October 2
New York City FC 2, Orlando City 1
Los Angeles FC 2, Portland 1
Sporting Kansas City 1, Seattle 0
Houston 2, Nashville 1
Wednesday, October 5
Orlando City at Miami, 8 p.m.
Sunday, October 9
New York City FC at Atlanta, 2:30 p.m.
New England at Chicago, 2:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at D.C. United, 2:30 p.m.
CF Montréal at Miami, 2:30 p.m.
Charlotte FC at New York, 2:30 p.m.
Columbus at Orlando City, 2:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at Philadelphia, 2:30 p.m.
Colorado at Austin FC, 5 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas, 5 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Houston, 5 p.m.
Nashville at Los Angeles FC, 5 p.m.
Vancouver at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Portland at Real Salt Lake, 5 p.m.
San Jose at Seattle, 5 p.m.
