On Air: Ask the CIO
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

MLS Glance

The Associated Press
October 6, 2022 10:05 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W
L
T
Pts
GF
GA

Philadelphia
18
5
10
64
68
26

        Insight by Primer AI: The new Chief Digital and AI...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 18 5 10 64 68 26
CF Montréal 19 9 5 62 60 49
New York City FC 15 11 7 52 55 40
New York 14 11 8 50 48 41
Inter Miami CF 14 13 6 48 46 53
Cincinnati 11 9 13 46 59 54
Columbus 10 7 16 46 45 39
Orlando City 13 14 6 45 42 52
Charlotte FC 13 17 3 42 44 50
New England 10 12 11 41 46 49
Atlanta 10 13 10 40 47 52
Chicago 10 15 8 38 38 47
Toronto FC 9 17 7 34 49 62
D.C. United 7 20 6 27 34 66

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 21 8 4 67 66 37
Austin FC 16 10 7 55 64 48
FC Dallas 13 9 11 50 46 36
LA Galaxy 13 12 8 47 55 50
Nashville 12 10 11 47 51 41
Portland 11 9 13 46 52 50
Minnesota United 13 14 6 45 46 51
Real Salt Lake 11 11 11 44 40 44
Vancouver 12 14 7 43 40 55
Colorado 11 13 9 42 45 56
Seattle 12 17 4 40 45 44
Sporting Kansas City 11 15 7 40 41 52
Houston 10 17 6 36 42 53
San Jose 8 15 10 34 50 67

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday, September 30

Miami 1, Toronto FC 0

        Insight by Primer AI: The new Chief Digital and AI Office has plans to make AI development and buying more agile at DoD. Get details on these efforts and also learn about use cases in the Army, the U.S. Special Operations Command and Veterans Affairs.

Saturday, October 1

New England 2, Atlanta 1

Colorado 1, FC Dallas 0

Charlotte FC 4, Philadelphia 0

Chicago 3, Cincinnati 2

Columbus 2, New York 1

CF Montréal 1, D.C. United 0

San Jose 2, Minnesota 0

Vancouver 2, Austin FC 0

        Read more: Sports News

Real Salt Lake 1, LA Galaxy 1, tie

Sunday, October 2

New York City FC 2, Orlando City 1

Los Angeles FC 2, Portland 1

Sporting Kansas City 1, Seattle 0

Houston 2, Nashville 1

Wednesday, October 5

Miami 4, Orlando City 1

Sunday, October 9

New York City FC at Atlanta, 2:30 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

New England at Chicago, 2:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at D.C. United, 2:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Miami, 2:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at New York, 2:30 p.m.

Columbus at Orlando City, 2:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Philadelphia, 2:30 p.m.

Colorado at Austin FC, 5 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas, 5 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Houston, 5 p.m.

Nashville at Los Angeles FC, 5 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Portland at Real Salt Lake, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Seattle, 5 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|12 Global CISO Executive Summit
10|12 What's on the Horizon:...
10|12 Introducing Case Management...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories