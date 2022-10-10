All Times EDT Eastern Conference W

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Philadelphia 19 5 10 67 72 26 CF Montréal 20 9 5 65 63 50 New York City FC 16 11 7 55 57 41 New York 15 11 8 53 50 41 Cincinnati 12 9 13 49 64 56 Inter Miami CF 14 14 6 48 47 56 Orlando City 14 14 6 48 44 53 Columbus 10 8 16 46 46 41 Charlotte FC 13 18 3 42 44 52 New England 10 12 12 42 47 50 Atlanta 10 14 10 40 48 54 Chicago 10 15 9 39 39 48 Toronto FC 9 18 7 34 49 66 D.C. United 7 21 6 27 36 71

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Los Angeles FC 21 9 4 67 66 38 Austin FC 16 10 8 56 65 49 FC Dallas 14 9 11 53 48 37 LA Galaxy 14 12 8 50 58 51 Nashville 13 10 11 50 52 41 Minnesota United 14 14 6 48 48 51 Real Salt Lake 12 11 11 47 43 45 Portland 11 10 13 46 53 53 Vancouver 12 15 7 43 40 57 Colorado 11 13 10 43 46 57 Seattle 12 17 5 41 47 46 Sporting Kansas City 11 16 7 40 42 54 Houston 10 18 6 36 43 56 San Jose 8 15 11 35 52 69

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Sunday, October 2

New York City FC 2, Orlando City 1

Los Angeles FC 2, Portland 1

Sporting Kansas City 1, Seattle 0

Houston 2, Nashville 1

Wednesday, October 5

Miami 4, Orlando City 1

Sunday, October 9

New York City FC 2, Atlanta 1

New England 1, Chicago 1, tie

Cincinnati 5, D.C. United 2

CF Montréal 3, Miami 1

New York 2, Charlotte FC 0

Orlando City 2, Columbus 1

Philadelphia 4, Toronto FC 0

Colorado 1, Austin FC 1, tie

FC Dallas 2, Sporting Kansas City 1

LA Galaxy 3, Houston 1

Nashville 1, Los Angeles FC 0

Minnesota 2, Vancouver 0

Real Salt Lake 3, Portland 1

San Jose 2, Seattle 2, tie

Saturday, October 15

Cincinnati at New York, 12 p.m.

Nashville at LA Galaxy, 3 p.m.

Sunday, October 16

Real Salt Lake at Austin FC, 3 p.m.

Orlando City at CF Montréal, 8 p.m.

Monday, October 17

Miami at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at FC Dallas, 9:30 p.m.

