On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

MLS Glance

The Associated Press
October 12, 2022 10:05 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W
L
T
Pts
GF
GA

Philadelphia
19
5
10
67
72
26

        Insight by Maximus and AWS: During this exclusive webinar, moderator...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 19 5 10 67 72 26
CF Montréal 20 9 5 65 63 50
New York City FC 16 11 7 55 57 41
New York 15 11 8 53 50 41
Cincinnati 12 9 13 49 64 56
Inter Miami CF 14 14 6 48 47 56
Orlando City 14 14 6 48 44 53
Columbus 10 8 16 46 46 41
Charlotte FC 13 18 3 42 44 52
New England 10 12 12 42 47 50
Atlanta 10 14 10 40 48 54
Chicago 10 15 9 39 39 48
Toronto FC 9 18 7 34 49 66
D.C. United 7 21 6 27 36 71

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 21 9 4 67 66 38
Austin FC 16 10 8 56 65 49
FC Dallas 14 9 11 53 48 37
LA Galaxy 14 12 8 50 58 51
Nashville 13 10 11 50 52 41
Minnesota United 14 14 6 48 48 51
Real Salt Lake 12 11 11 47 43 45
Portland 11 10 13 46 53 53
Vancouver 12 15 7 43 40 57
Colorado 11 13 10 43 46 57
Seattle 12 17 5 41 47 46
Sporting Kansas City 11 16 7 40 42 54
Houston 10 18 6 36 43 56
San Jose 8 15 11 35 52 69

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, October 5

Miami 4, Orlando City 1

        Insight by Maximus and AWS: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller will discuss how data-driven insights and automation can improve customer experience with agency and industry leaders. Register today!

Sunday, October 9

New York City FC 2, Atlanta 1

New England 1, Chicago 1, tie

Cincinnati 5, D.C. United 2

CF Montréal 3, Miami 1

New York 2, Charlotte FC 0

Orlando City 2, Columbus 1

Philadelphia 4, Toronto FC 0

Colorado 1, Austin FC 1, tie

        Read more: Sports News

FC Dallas 2, Sporting Kansas City 1

LA Galaxy 3, Houston 1

Nashville 1, Los Angeles FC 0

Minnesota 2, Vancouver 0

Real Salt Lake 3, Portland 1

San Jose 2, Seattle 2, tie

Saturday, October 15

Cincinnati at New York, 12 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Nashville at LA Galaxy, 3 p.m.

Sunday, October 16

Real Salt Lake at Austin FC, 3 p.m.

Orlando City at CF Montréal, 8 p.m.

Monday, October 17

Miami at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at FC Dallas, 9:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|18 Robins AFB Tech Expo
10|18 Public Sector Virtual Roundtable: The...
10|18 Caffeine and Collaboration: DORA...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories