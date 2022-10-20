On Air: What's Working in Washington
Sports News

MLS Playoff Glance

The Associated Press
October 20, 2022 11:21 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

First Round

Saturday, Oct. 15

Cincinnati 2, New York Red Bulls 1

All Times EDT
First Round
Saturday, Oct. 15

Cincinnati 2, New York Red Bulls 1

LA Galaxy 1, Nashville 0

Sunday, Oct. 16

Salt Lake 2, Austin 2, Austin wins 3-1 on penalty kicks

Montreal 2, Orlando 0

Monday, Oct. 17

New York City 3, Miami 0

Minnesota 1, Dallas 1, Dallas wins 5-4 on penalty kicks

Thursday, Oct. 20

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 8:08 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 10:25 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 23

New York City at Montreal, 1:18 p.m.

Dallas at Austin, 8:18 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 30

Philadelphia_Cincinnati winner vs. New York City-Miami_Montreal winner, 3 p.m. or 8 p.m.

Los Angeles_LA Galaxy winner vs. Dallas-Minnesota_Austin winner, 3 p.m. or 8 p.m.

Championship
Saturday, Nov. 5

Conference final winners, 4 p.m.

Top Stories