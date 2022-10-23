MLS Playoff Glance

All Times EDT
First Round
Saturday, Oct. 15
Cincinnati 2, New York Red Bulls 1
|All Times EDT
|First Round
|Saturday, Oct. 15
Cincinnati 2, New York Red Bulls 1
LA Galaxy 1, Nashville 0
Salt Lake 2, Austin 2, Austin wins 3-1 on penalty kicks
Montreal 2, Orlando 0
New York City 3, Miami 0
Minnesota 1, Dallas 1, Dallas wins 5-4 on penalty kicks
Thursday, Oct. 20
Philadelphia 1, Cincinnati 0
Los Angeles FC 3, LA Galaxy 2
New York City 3, Montreal 1
Dallas at Austin, 8:18 p.m.
New York City at Philadelphia, 3 p.m. or 8 p.m.
Dallas-Austin winner at Los Angeles FC, 3 p.m. or 8 p.m.
|Championship
|Saturday, Nov. 5
Conference final winners, 4 p.m.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.