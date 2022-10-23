On Air: This Just In!
MLS Playoff Glance

The Associated Press
October 23, 2022 3:20 pm
All Times EDT

First Round

Saturday, Oct. 15

Cincinnati 2, New York Red Bulls 1

Monday, Oct. 17

New York City 3, Miami 0

Minnesota 1, Dallas 1, Dallas wins 5-4 on penalty kicks

Thursday, Oct. 20

Philadelphia 1, Cincinnati 0

Los Angeles FC 3, LA Galaxy 2

Sunday, Oct. 23

New York City 3, Montreal 1

Dallas at Austin, 8:18 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 30

New York City at Philadelphia, 3 p.m. or 8 p.m.

Dallas-Austin winner at Los Angeles FC, 3 p.m. or 8 p.m.

Championship
Saturday, Nov. 5

Conference final winners, 4 p.m.

