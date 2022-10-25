On Air: All About Data
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

MLS Playoff Glance

The Associated Press
October 25, 2022 12:05 pm
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

First Round

Saturday, Oct. 15

Cincinnati 2, New York Red Bulls 1

        Federal News Network's Open Season Exchange: Want to know what to consider when evaluating plans or weighing changes? Find out from OPM and...

READ MORE

All Times EDT
First Round
Saturday, Oct. 15

Cincinnati 2, New York Red Bulls 1

LA Galaxy 1, Nashville 0

Sunday, Oct. 16

Salt Lake 2, Austin 2, Austin wins 3-1 on penalty kicks

Montreal 2, Orlando 0

        Insight by NTT: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Tom Temin will discuss the advancement of cloud adoption and optimization with agency and industry leaders.
Monday, Oct. 17

New York City 3, Miami 0

Minnesota 1, Dallas 1, Dallas wins 5-4 on penalty kicks

Thursday, Oct. 20

Philadelphia 1, Cincinnati 0

Los Angeles FC 3, LA Galaxy 2

Sunday, Oct. 23

New York City 3, Montreal 1

Austin 2, Dallas 1

Sunday, Oct. 30

Austin at Los Angeles FC, 3:18 p.m.

New York City at Philadelphia, 8:25 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Championship
Saturday, Nov. 5

Philadelphia-New York City winner at Los Angeles or Austin at Philadelphia or New York City at Austin, 4 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|31 SOFEX 2022: AUSA USA Security and...
10|31 Joint Services Aircrew Systems Industry...
10|31 A Complimentary Webinar by Serving...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories