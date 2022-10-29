Murray State defeats Tennessee State for first win of season

On Air: Meet the Press
The Associated Press
October 29, 2022 8:18 pm
MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Freshman Cortezz Jones and LaMartez Brooks scored rushing touchdowns, Murray State did not allow a touchdown and the Racers picked up their first win of the season on Saturday, defeating Tennessee State 19-3.

Damonta Witherspoon had 98 yards rushing, Jones added 88 yards and the Racers (1-8, 1-3 Ohio Valley Conference) totaled 194 yards on the ground.

Draylen Ellis was 20-of-34 passing for 230 yards and the Tigers (3-5, 2-1) outgained the Racers 323-283 but only managed a second-quarter field goal by Kaleb Mosley.

Jayden Stinson completed 8 of 17 passes for 89 yards for Murray State.

___

