Muskett leads Monmouth to 35-7 victory over Lehigh

The Associated Press
October 1, 2022 3:42 pm
BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Tony Muskett threw three touchdown passes, Dymere Miller had 125 receiving yards and Monmouth defeated Lehigh 35-7 on Saturday.

Muskett threw touchdown passes of 39 yards to Miller and 52 yards to Assanti Kearney en route to a 21-0 halftime lead. The Hawks’ advantage was 35-0 before Lehigh’s Gaige Garcia scored on a 1-yard run with 45 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

Muskett completed 20 of 27 passes for 261...

Muskett completed 20 of 27 passes for 261 yards with the three touchdowns and one interception. He also scored on a 1-yard run. Monmouth (3-2) had 229 yards on the ground for 490 total yards. Jaden Shirden had 108 yards rushing on 20 carries.

Lehigh’s Brayten Silbor was 10-of-22 passing for 139 yards. Garcia had 71 yards rushing on eight carries for the Mountain Hawks (1-4).

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

