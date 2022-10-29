NC A&M uses big plays to rally past Campbell 45-38

On Air: Meet the Press
October 29, 2022 8:10 pm
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Bhayshul Tuten ran for a career-high 258 yards and two touchdowns and Wesley Graves scored on a 6-yard run in the middle of the fourth quarter as North Carolina A&T rallied to defeat Campbell 45-38 on Saturday.

The Aggies (5-3, 3-0 Big South Conference) trailed 28-10 after a wild first quarter but scored on three big plays early in the third quarter.

Tuten started it with a 70-yard run on the third snap of the second half. Moments later Jacob Roberts returned an interception 39 yards. And on A&T’s next possession Jalen Fowler found Zachary Leslie for a 35-yard touchdown.

Campbell (4-4, 2-1) regained the lead with a field goal in the final minute of the third quarter, but two minutes later Fowler and Leslie hooked up for a 77-yard score.

The teams swapped touchdowns before the defenses finally took over for the final 8:54.

Fowler was 12-of-21 passing for 233 yards as the Aggies piled up 566 yards. Leslie had four catches for 124 yards.

Hajj-Malik Williams threw for 426 yards for the Camels, completing 31 of 47 and two first-quarter touchdowns.

Top Stories