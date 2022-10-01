Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

NC A&T holds off Bryant, 24-13, takes Big South lead

The Associated Press
October 1, 2022 11:11 pm
< a min read
      

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Bhayshul Tuten ran for 114 yards and two first-quarter touchdowns to carry North Carolina A&T to a 24-13 win over Bryant in the Big South Conference opener Saturday night.

After losing its first three games to start the season, North Carolina A&T has won back-to-back games and is in first place in conference play.

Bryant (1-4, 0-1) scored 13 straight points to get within a point, 14-13, with 6:41 left...

READ MORE

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Bhayshul Tuten ran for 114 yards and two first-quarter touchdowns to carry North Carolina A&T to a 24-13 win over Bryant in the Big South Conference opener Saturday night.

After losing its first three games to start the season, North Carolina A&T has won back-to-back games and is in first place in conference play.

Bryant (1-4, 0-1) scored 13 straight points to get within a point, 14-13, with 6:41 left in the third quarter, but after the Aggies’ Andrew Brown kicked a 37-yard field goal to push the lead to 17-13, they picked off a pair of Zevi Eckhaus passes in the fourth quarter.

Jalen Fowler fired a 25-yard touchdown pass to Sterling Berkhalter early in the fourth quarter to set the final margin.

        Insight by Google: Granting access to, sharing and securing data in the cloud continues to challenge agencies across government. During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller will discuss cloud strategy, security and applications with agency and industry leaders.

Fowler was 11-of-17 passing for 110 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Berkhalter caught five passes for 63 yards.

Eckhaus had 213 yards on 19-of-37 passing but was intercepted four times. Landon Ruggieri caught six passes for 110 yards.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|8 BSides St. Louis!
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories