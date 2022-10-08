NCAA Football Scores

EAST
Bentley 38, St. Anselm 7
Charleston (WV) 41, Glenville St. 34
Concord 45, West Liberty 28
Delaware Valley 21, Lycoming 0
Endicott 52, Nichols 7
Fordham 40, Lehigh 28
Gallaudet 20, Castleton 17
Gardner-Webb 48, Robert Morris 0
Kings (Pa.) 20, Stevenson 7
Kutztown 24, Bloomsburg 0
Merchant Marine 19, Norwich 7
Millersville 20, East Stroudsburg 14
Princeton 23, Lafayette 2
Purdue 31, Maryland 29
RPI 42, Buffalo St. 14
Shepherd 72, Lock Haven 7
UNC-Pembroke 17, Wheeling Jesuit 16
Wilkes 35, Alvernia 14
Yale 24, Dartmouth 21
SOUTH
Florida 24, Missouri 17
Greensboro 38, S. Virginia 28
Louisville 34, Virginia 17
Mississippi St. 40, Arkansas 17
Tennessee 40, LSU 13
Valparaiso 41, Presbyterian 21
MIDWEST
Albion 30, Hope 10
Buffalo 38, Bowling Green 7
Butler 31, Dayton 0
E. Michigan 45, W. Michigan 23
Michigan 31, Indiana 10
Ohio Dominican 38, Lake Erie 7
TCU 38, Kansas 31
SOUTHWEST
Texas 49, Oklahoma 0
