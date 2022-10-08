NCAA Football Scores

On Air: Meet the Press
The Associated Press
October 8, 2022 4:00 pm
EAST

Bentley 38, St. Anselm 7

Charleston (WV) 41, Glenville St. 34

Concord 45, West Liberty 28

Delaware Valley 21, Lycoming 0

Endicott 52, Nichols 7

Fordham 40, Lehigh 28

Gallaudet 20, Castleton 17

Gardner-Webb 48, Robert Morris 0

Kings (Pa.) 20, Stevenson 7

Kutztown 24, Bloomsburg 0

Merchant Marine 19, Norwich 7

Millersville 20, East Stroudsburg 14

Princeton 23, Lafayette 2

Purdue 31, Maryland 29

RPI 42, Buffalo St. 14

Shepherd 72, Lock Haven 7

UNC-Pembroke 17, Wheeling Jesuit 16

Wilkes 35, Alvernia 14

Yale 24, Dartmouth 21

SOUTH

Florida 24, Missouri 17

Greensboro 38, S. Virginia 28

Louisville 34, Virginia 17

Mississippi St. 40, Arkansas 17

Tennessee 40, LSU 13

Valparaiso 41, Presbyterian 21

MIDWEST

Albion 30, Hope 10

Buffalo 38, Bowling Green 7

Butler 31, Dayton 0

E. Michigan 45, W. Michigan 23

Michigan 31, Indiana 10

Ohio Dominican 38, Lake Erie 7

TCU 38, Kansas 31

SOUTHWEST

Texas 49, Oklahoma 0

Top Stories