Sports News

NCAA Football Scores

The Associated Press
October 13, 2022 11:15 pm
< a min read
      

EAST

West Liberty 27, Fairmont St. 24, OT

West Virginia 43, Baylor 40

SOUTH

NC Central 59, Morgan St. 20

UCF 70, Temple 13

Top Stories