Sports News

NFL Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
October 7, 2022 10:00 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East

W
L
T
Pct
PF
PA
Home
Away
AFC
NFC
Div

Buffalo
3
1
0
.750
114
58
1-0-0
2-1-0
2-1-0
1-0-0
0-1-0

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Buffalo 3 1 0 .750 114 58 1-0-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0
Miami 3 1 0 .750 98 91 2-0-0 1-1-0 3-1-0 0-0-0 2-0-0
N.Y. Jets 2 2 0 .500 76 101 0-2-0 2-0-0 2-2-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
New England 1 3 0 .250 74 98 0-1-0 1-2-0 1-2-0 0-1-0 0-1-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Indianapolis 2 2 1 .500 69 94 1-1-0 1-1-1 2-2-1 0-0-0 0-2-1
Jacksonville 2 2 0 .500 105 67 1-0-0 1-2-0 2-0-0 0-2-0 1-0-0
Tennessee 2 2 0 .500 75 101 1-1-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0
Houston 0 3 1 .125 73 93 0-1-1 0-2-0 0-2-1 0-1-0 0-0-1

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Baltimore 2 2 0 .500 119 100 0-2-0 2-0-0 2-2-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Cincinnati 2 2 0 .500 91 70 1-1-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0
Cleveland 2 2 0 .500 105 95 1-1-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0
Pittsburgh 1 3 0 .250 74 90 0-2-0 1-1-0 1-3-0 0-0-0 1-1-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Kansas City 3 1 0 .750 129 96 1-0-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 2-0-0 1-0-0
L.A. Chargers 2 2 0 .500 92 108 1-1-0 1-1-0 2-2-0 0-0-0 1-1-0
Denver 2 3 0 .400 75 80 2-1-0 0-2-0 1-2-0 1-1-0 0-1-0
Las Vegas 1 3 0 .250 96 100 1-1-0 0-2-0 1-2-0 0-1-0 1-1-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Philadelphia 4 0 0 1.000 115 71 2-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 3-0-0 1-0-0
Dallas 3 1 0 .750 71 62 2-1-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 2-1-0 2-0-0
N.Y. Giants 3 1 0 .750 76 71 2-1-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 2-1-0 0-1-0
Washington 1 3 0 .250 73 107 1-1-0 0-2-0 1-0-0 0-3-0 0-2-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Atlanta 2 2 0 .500 103 101 1-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 1-2-0 0-1-0
Tampa Bay 2 2 0 .500 82 68 0-2-0 2-0-0 0-1-0 2-1-0 1-0-0
Carolina 1 3 0 .250 78 85 1-2-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 1-2-0 1-0-0
New Orleans 1 3 0 .250 76 96 0-2-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-3-0 1-2-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Green Bay 3 1 0 .750 75 69 2-0-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 2-1-0 1-1-0
Minnesota 3 1 0 .750 86 80 2-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 3-1-0 2-0-0
Chicago 2 2 0 .500 64 77 2-0-0 0-2-0 1-0-0 1-2-0 0-1-0
Detroit 1 3 0 .250 140 141 1-2-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 1-3-0 0-1-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Arizona 2 2 0 .500 88 103 0-2-0 2-0-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 0-1-0
L.A. Rams 2 2 0 .500 70 94 1-1-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 2-1-0 1-1-0
San Francisco 2 2 0 .500 71 46 2-0-0 0-2-0 0-1-0 2-1-0 2-0-0
Seattle 2 2 0 .500 95 115 1-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 1-2-0 0-1-0

___

Thursday’s Games

Indianapolis 12, Denver 9, OT

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Giants vs Green Bay at London, GBR, 9:30 a.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Detroit at New England, 1 p.m.

Houston at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Seattle at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Washington, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Carolina, 4:05 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Las Vegas at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 13

Washington at Chicago, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 16

Baltimore at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Miami, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

New England at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

Carolina at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Houston, Las Vegas, Tennessee, Detroit

Monday, Oct. 17

Denver at L.A. Chargers, 8:15 p.m.

