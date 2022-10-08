NFL Expanded Glance

All Times EDT
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Buffalo
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|114
|58
|1-0-0
|2-1-0
|2-1-0
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|Miami
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|98
|91
|2-0-0
|1-1-0
|3-1-0
|0-0-0
|2-0-0
|N.Y. Jets
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|76
|101
|0-2-0
|2-0-0
|2-2-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|New England
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|74
|98
|0-1-0
|1-2-0
|1-2-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Indianapolis
|2
|2
|1
|.500
|69
|94
|1-1-0
|1-1-1
|2-2-1
|0-0-0
|0-2-1
|Jacksonville
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|105
|67
|1-0-0
|1-2-0
|2-0-0
|0-2-0
|1-0-0
|Tennessee
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|75
|101
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|2-1-0
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|Houston
|0
|3
|1
|.125
|73
|93
|0-1-1
|0-2-0
|0-2-1
|0-1-0
|0-0-1
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Baltimore
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|119
|100
|0-2-0
|2-0-0
|2-2-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Cincinnati
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|91
|70
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|2-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|Cleveland
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|105
|95
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|Pittsburgh
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|74
|90
|0-2-0
|1-1-0
|1-3-0
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Kansas City
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|129
|96
|1-0-0
|2-1-0
|1-1-0
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|L.A. Chargers
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|92
|108
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|2-2-0
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|Denver
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|75
|80
|2-1-0
|0-2-0
|1-2-0
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|Las Vegas
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|96
|100
|1-1-0
|0-2-0
|1-2-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Philadelphia
|4
|0
|0
|1.000
|115
|71
|2-0-0
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|3-0-0
|1-0-0
|Dallas
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|71
|62
|2-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|2-1-0
|2-0-0
|N.Y. Giants
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|76
|71
|2-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|2-1-0
|0-1-0
|Washington
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|73
|107
|1-1-0
|0-2-0
|1-0-0
|0-3-0
|0-2-0
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Atlanta
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|103
|101
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-2-0
|0-1-0
|Tampa Bay
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|82
|68
|0-2-0
|2-0-0
|0-1-0
|2-1-0
|1-0-0
|Carolina
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|78
|85
|1-2-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|1-2-0
|1-0-0
|New Orleans
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|76
|96
|0-2-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|1-3-0
|1-2-0
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Green Bay
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|75
|69
|2-0-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|2-1-0
|1-1-0
|Minnesota
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|86
|80
|2-0-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|3-1-0
|2-0-0
|Chicago
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|64
|77
|2-0-0
|0-2-0
|1-0-0
|1-2-0
|0-1-0
|Detroit
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|140
|141
|1-2-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|1-3-0
|0-1-0
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Arizona
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|88
|103
|0-2-0
|2-0-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|L.A. Rams
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|70
|94
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|2-1-0
|1-1-0
|San Francisco
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|71
|46
|2-0-0
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
|2-1-0
|2-0-0
|Seattle
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|95
|115
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-2-0
|0-1-0
___
Thursday’s Games
Indianapolis 12, Denver 9, OT
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Giants vs Green Bay at London, GBR, 9:30 a.m.
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Detroit at New England, 1 p.m.
Houston at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Seattle at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Washington, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at Carolina, 4:05 p.m.
Dallas at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.
Cincinnati at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Las Vegas at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 13
Washington at Chicago, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 16
Baltimore at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Miami, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Green Bay, 1 p.m.
New England at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.
Carolina at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.
Buffalo at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.
Dallas at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Houston, Las Vegas, Tennessee, Detroit
Monday, Oct. 17
Denver at L.A. Chargers, 8:15 p.m.
